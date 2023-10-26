Closures and notices for the weekend following the incidents in Lewiston

FRANKLIN COUNTY – As of Thursday night, a shelter-in-place order is still in effect for Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County. In response to the events of Wednesday night and the active homicide investigation and search for the primary suspect, schools and offices have issued closures and cancellations. The lists in this post will be updated as information is made available. In addition, resources for support are included at the end of this article.

Notices for Friday, October 27:

RSU 9/Mt. Blue

There will be no school in RSU 9 on Friday.

RSU 73/Spruce Mountain

There will be no school in RSU 73 on Friday, Superintendent Scott Albert wrote. “However, our staff will be present, preparing ways to help your child cope with the tragedy, when they return next week. Also, we will be having families come to the high school tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with our district counselors if you feel the need.”

Rangeley Lakes Regional School

There will be no school at RLRS on Friday.

Stratton School

There will be no school at Stratton School and for the Eustis School Department on Friday.

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram

There will be no school in MSAD 58 on Friday.

RSU 56/Dirigo

There will be no school in RSU 56 on Friday.

University of Maine at Farmington

All classes, both in-person and online, are canceled for Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28. Campus offices will be open during regular hours. In addition, UMF will be providing additional mental health and counseling support for UMF students during the day Friday.

University of Maine at Farmington Rotaract Club has postponed the Trunk or Treat that was scheduled for Friday evening in the High Street Parking Lot. A tentative date has been set for Friday, November 3, although this is subject to change.

Maine.gov

State government offices in Lewiston and Auburn will be closed.

Franklin Community Health Network

The Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center (AVMAC) in Livermore Falls will be closed tomorrow, Friday, October 27. All other Franklin Health practices will be open and operate regular hours. The hospital and ancillary services will remain open. The Food Pantry at Franklin will be closed tomorrow.

Farmington Rotary Club has announced that the Halloween Window Painting for Friday has been cancelled.

Notices for Saturday, October 28

The Free Pumpkin Carving at Wiles Remembrance Center scheduled for Saturday October 28 has been cancelled.

Due to the current events, The Fall Festival scheduled for October 28 to be hosted by Farmington Baptist Church has been postponed with a future date to be determined. “Our prayers are with each of you and our entire State at this time,” a representative wrote.

Farmington Downtown Association

The Farmington Downtown Association Fun Run that was at 5 p.m. on October 28 has been cancelled. “We’ll try again next year,” a representative wrote.

Farmington Public Library

The Farmington Public Library book sale, originally scheduled for October 28, has been rescheduled to next Friday, November 3, from 3 – 6 p.m. “Since it is (hopefully) going to be the same day as the Rotaract Trunk or Treat, we decided that kids who come in costume can have one free children’s book,” Library Director Jessica Casey wrote.

True North Learning Co-Op

Out of respect and sympathy for everyone affected by the Lewiston shootings, True North Learning Co-Op is postponing the Spooky Spaghetti dinner and dance originally scheduled for October 28. They will have the dinner and dance Sat. November 4, at 5 p.m. at the West Farmington Grange. A representative wrote, “It doesn’t feel right to dance and celebrate when so many families in our state have experienced unthinkable tragedy. At the event [next weekend], we will be raising money for the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund through the Maine Community Foundation. I hope everyone who bought tickets can still come and join us. Thank you for your understanding.”

Vienna Union Hall

The Halloween Dance Party scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Union Hall has been cancelled. “This cancellation was made out of deep respect for all involved in the Lewiston shootings,” a representative wrote.

Resources and Support

MaineHealth

For the most current information about any changes to MaineHealth locations due to the events in Lewiston, please visit MaineHealth.org/updates. Families with children may also find MaineHealth’s guidance about talking to children about tragic events helpful in navigating these difficult conversations.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) encourages anyone affected by the violence in Lewiston to reach out and connect with behavioral health support. Incidents of mass violence can lead to a range of emotional reactions, including anxiety, fear, anger, despair, and a sense of helplessness that may begin immediately or in the days or weeks following the event.

Seek help immediately if you or someone you know is talking about suicide, feelings of hopelessness or unbearable pain, or about being a burden to others.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

For those in need of immediate support:

Call or text 988: This suicide and behavioral health crisis hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by trained crisis specialists offering free, confidential support for anyone. Specialists also can respond by chat at 988lifeline.org. Information for the deaf and hard of hearing is available here.

Teens and young adults can text (207) 515-8398: The National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line connects youth with other youth to help them manage their challenges every day from noon to 10 p.m.

Clinicians, educators and first responders can call 1-800-769-9819: The FrontLine WarmLine offers free support services to help these professionals manage the stress of responding to disasters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

If you’re unsure, contact 211. It provides general information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information can also be found at 211maine.org.

All of these resources provide free, confidential support.

This list will be updated.

To have your business or organization closure notice added to this list please email thedailybulldog@gmail.com.