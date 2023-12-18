Closures and storm notices for Tuesday, December 19

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Monday’s storm has resulted in substantial impacts to the region, with roads closed due to flooding and wide-spread power outages. Restoration efforts may take an extended length of time.

As of Monday evening, the following notices, delays, and closures have been announced for Tuesday, December 19. These notices are subject to change as the situation develops.

Schools:

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – two hour delay

Stratton School – two hour delay

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram – no school

Municipalities:

Franklin County Commissioners Meeting – postponed, date to be announced

All State Offices will open at noon on Tuesday, December 19, to allow time for power restoration and road clean-up following Monday’s storm. However, the Burton M. Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street in Augusta, will be closed all day Tuesday, December 19, to remove scaffolding damaged during Monday’s storm.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, working with first responders and road crews, has developed a map of current road closures. As of Monday evening, there are major road closures due to flood conditions, road damage, and other hazards. This map will be updated.

If the embedded page does not load, click here to go to the Google Map page.

