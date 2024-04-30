Come on down as Farmington Rotary brings back the always popular 2024 PRICE IS RIGHT show!

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Rotarians proudly announce the return of the Price Is Right on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Mt. Blue High School from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Concessions will be available. This perennial favorite features fabulous prizes and giveaways – including cold, hard CASH! Unlike the real TV show, there is a guaranteed winner of a spectacular showcase where this year, you can win lots of amazing items! DJ Beets will provide entertainment and trivia throughout the evening, keeping the evening rolling.

This year’s theme is a patriotic … red, white and blue. Come dressed in your finest patriotic attire and you may win even more prizes! General admission is $10. Must be 18 to play. No additional purchase is necessary.

Tickets are available from any Farmington Rotarian and at Madore’s Market in West Farmington, Douin’s Market in New Sharon, Jack’s Trading Post in Fairbanks, Wears & Wares in Farmington, and Ron’s Market in Farmington.

Proceeds from the Farmington Rotary Price is Right benefit a wide range of projects around the world and close to home. This includes helping to provide emergency heating assistance, warm pajamas for children in collaboration with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, scholarships, backpacks in partnership with United Way’s Packs for Progress program, and safe drinking water in Guatemala.