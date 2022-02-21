Commish discusses snow days for county employees and more

FARMINGTON — A number of housekeeping items and various requests were presented to the Franklin County commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners reviewed a proposed revision to the county policies on snow days. In cases of extreme weather, the commissioners could determine a total closure of county offices, with the exception of 24-hour facilities such as the sheriff’s department, the county jail, and the dispatch center. The proposed revisions included language that would allow for employees to take an unpaid snow day, use a vacation day or accrual time, or potentially work remotely if they felt they could not safely travel to the office to work.

The commissioners indicated some concern regarding the policy.

District Attorney Andrew Robinson said that it would be nice if a department head can authorize a remote working day for staff members who can work at home. He has employees with significant commutes that could be taking unnecessary risks to get to work at the office. He felt that as long as the offices remained open and accessible to the public, other staff could be allowed to work from home if circumstances required it.

He acknowledged that the county has a responsibility to provide services to the public, but added, “You’re an employer, and you’re also responsible for the safety of your employees.”

Commissioner Lance Harvell requested a list of positions that could work from home.

The commissioners agreed to table the issue for the time being and come back with more information in the next meeting.

Lt. John Donald, assistant jail administrator, requested a pay adjustment for Corrections Officer Wyatt Haines. Haines has been with Franklin County for nearly one year, which made him eligible for a step pay increase. Because of his previous experience in Somerset County, Donald requested an additional pay step increase to align with his experience. The commissioners unanimously approved the request.

Twice Sold Tales, located on Main Street, requested permission to use the county parking lot for a benefit Read-a-Thon fundraiser set for May 21. The letter of request included a description of an elevated fire bowl and notice of permission granted by Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles. The commissioners expressed some concern about the fire and potential damage to the hot top, but approved the request pending approval by the Farmington Fire Rescue Department.

Lt. David Rackliffe of the sheriff’s department requested that the commissioners accept a $4,000 donation towards the K-9 reserve account. An individual in the Rangeley area who wished to remain anonymous had reached out to ask if the county’s K-9s had ballistic vests. The dogs do have sufficient protection equipment, however, there is another K-9 vehicle that will need to be outfitted. The cost for a K-9 insert and a door popper unit was around $3,000 to $3,500, and the individual wished to make a donation to that purchase.

The commissioners approved the donation unanimously.