Commissioners approve additional ARPA funding, including broadband

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners approved funding for another round of American Rescue Plan Act projects during their Feb. 15 meeting.

The county was allocated over $5 million in ARPA funds. They had already approved spending $927,491.96 in projects. In Tuesday’s meeting the commissioners approved approximately $131,000 in additional ARPA projects, along with partial funding from TIF.

A proposal for four laptops for county employees: two in the office of probate, one for human resources, and one for the second supervisor position in Dispatch. The previous proposal had been for eight laptops, but employees were surveyed and the proposal was reduced. The commissioners approved spending $3,160.84 for the four laptops with a 2-1 vote, Commissioner Terry Brann opposing.

ARPA consultant Sue Pratt recommended moving forward with a proposal for engineering and design of additional space at the county jail. This additional space, which would be an expansion of the existing building, would provide an appropriate space for medical and psychological care, assessment, and support. Currently, the medical space at the jail is a single small room that does not allow for adequate space, and there is no space for psychological care. In addition, there is not an appropriate environment for sick inmates, which has led to complications with COVID-19.

Within the first 72 hours of incarceration, the mental health branch of the medical department meets with inmates. Previously they had utilized the library for this meeting, but due to COVID-19 restrictions these meetings must be held in the quarantine pod. There are often other inmates in the pod which makes confidentiality very difficult and places the county at risk for HIPAA violations. The expansion would also allow some additional storage space for the kitchen.

The proposal for design and engineering was unanimously approved for a total of $38,000.

The request for up to $40,000 for the World War One Memorial Arch was set aside for the time being. The commissioners expressed interest in the group seeing what other outside funding options were available for the project before committing ARPA funds.

Safe Voices requested $75,000 towards their domestic violence shelter project. In a previous meeting Commissioner Lance Harvell verbally committed $50,000, and on Tuesday he made a motion to approve $50,000.

In a previous meeting Brann had requested that Safe Voices apply for funds from all the municipalities within the county. Pratt reported that the organization had reached out to the municipalities and that Farmington had committed $10,000 towards the project. Brann stated that the organization has federal funds to use on the project and that the county funds would be better used elsewhere. He supported the project but wanted to wait on spending funds. “I don’t understand why it’s so important that we spend money right now,” he said.

Commissioner Clyde Barker was hesitant. Several years ago the commissioners voted to stop funding outside organizations such as Safe Voices. At the time he was opposed to that decision as they funded multiple organizations that provided important services, including Safe Voices, but his current concern was the inconsistency in their decision making process.

“The ARPA money was not a sheriff’s department budget,” Harvell said. “I want to do something there, right, but we can’t exclude the rest of the community.” He made a motion to give the shelter project $50,000. Barker seconded the motion and it passed in a 2-1 vote.

Two broadband projects were proposed.

The first was a request for $240,292 to fund broadband investments in Washington and Perkins plantations. The project itself is about $6 million, with Wilton and Weld also involved. Charlie Woodworth with the Greater Franklin Development Council reported that Wilton has committed up to $315,421 towards a broadband solution and Weld has committed up to $284,871.

Harvell recommended that the county fund the project out of TIF funds rather than ARPA funds. Woordworth advocated that the county use some ARPA funds as the State has additional funds to use for broadband solutions, and if municipalities invest some ARPA funds towards broadband solutions, it may ‘favorably influence’ the chances of receiving additional state funding. Pratt confirmed this and recommended that a letter be written to the state to explain the funding choices.

Harvell asked if funding could be split between TIF and ARPA accounts. Pratt and Woodworth confirmed that the request could be split. Harvell made a motion to spend $200,000 from TIF and $40,000 from ARPA funds. Barker seconded the motion and it passed, 2-1.

Brann opposed, stating, “It’s a waste of money. We’re all going to look silly when the next wave of information comes out.”

The second proposal was a matching grant from the state for the countywide broadband planning consultant. The state had $40,000 to match if they could raise $40,000 from the county. The consultant is responsible for coordinating efforts within the county to improve the broadband infrastructure.

“This is a chance for the commissioners to work on behalf of their constituents,” Woodworth said.

Harvell made a motion to take the $40,000 from TIF instead of ARPA. Barker seconded and the vote passed, 2-1, with Brann opposed.

Pratt brought an additional item to the commissioners. In a previous meeting, the purchase of hybrid vehicles for the sheriff’s office was approved. In addition, the commissioners needed to approve the specialized equipment such as radar and radio equipment. The quote was $9,820 per vehicle for a total of $49,100. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the expense from ARPA funds.