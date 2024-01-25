Commissioners approve change of location for new building at County Way

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, January 23 to discuss how to move forward with the new Emergency Operations Center building at County Way.

This project, which has received preliminary approval for congressionally directed funding, would provide a larger space for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as well as relocate Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the county’s IT department to County Way, where those departments frequently work.

The initial proposal had an expansion to the building that currently houses the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with structural renovations and repairs to the current building to address existing issues with the building. However, as part of the process, a survey was performed for the proposed area of expansion.

The survey determined that the initial proposal would have the building encroaching on the railroad right of way.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said they knew there was a right of way on the property but did not know the exact location until the survey was completed. Bernard said that they could consider dissolving or buying the easement but that process would likely take more time then they have.

As the federal budget for the upcoming year has not been approved, the county is not guaranteed to receive congressionally directed spending for this project. Alternative funding options could include using the entire remaining balance of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds from the COVID-19 pandemic, totaling about $2.6 million. This would leave a remaining balance of around $1.6 million to be paid from other sources, which could potentially include the TIF if the new building included county commissioners and administrative offices which directly serve the TIF district. Bernard said that it was not ideal to move the county commissioners offices but it could be done if necessary.

Funding sources played into this discussion as the county has a limited timeline in which to spend the ARPA funds and those funds have to be ‘locked in’ by December 31, 2025. With an estimated construction timeline of 14 months and the need to have the easement sorted out before building in that location, a new proposal was made to move the location of the new building.

Under the new proposal, the new building would be closer to the property line and the main road. It would be constructed in one phase instead of two, allowing the sheriff’s office to remain in the current space until the new building is complete. The price estimates between the first plan and the new proposal were similar. Building in one phase could have a cost savings of about $60,000, which is the same estimate for demolishing the existing sheriff’s office building, so the county would likely still be budgeting the same amount. As an alternative to demolishing the building, Bernard suggested that they look into spending that $60,000 on structural renovations to convert the building to a storage facility for the various departments currently storing items in shipping containers on the property.

Representatives with the sheriff’s department raised some concerns about flooding in that area, along with the current E911 and fiber cables that cross the area. Bernard and the county’s ARPA administrator Sue Pratt said that the engineers would have to develop solutions to both of those issues.

A few other suggestions were considered, such as setting up a temporary office building, demolishing the current sheriff’s office, and building a new structure in that location. Bernard said that the other proposals added cost or time to the project.

The commissioners voted to approve the new location, and to move forward with the engineering to include an ‘add alternate’ for the administrative offices in the bid package. This would allow the county flexibility to move forward with the bid process while waiting to hear on the congressionally directed spending.