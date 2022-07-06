Commissioners approve, reject projects seeking ARPA funds

FARMINGTON – The county commissioners reviewed eight requests for funding through Franklin County’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money Tuesday morning.

The requests had already been made, complete with applications and presentations, and ARPA fund coordinator Sue Pratt asked the commissioners to make decisions on the requests rather than continue to hold them ‘in limbo.’ Pratt presented four options for decision making: approve entirely, approve partially, disapprove with a review in six or 12 months, or disapprove entirely.

The first, presented by Chief Caton of Jay Police Department, was a new system for the county-wide record-keeping and communications system. The current system, through IMC, is no longer being updated. At some point in time it will no longer be supported. A committee that includes Franklin County dispatch and other area agencies that use the system has been assembled to work on solutions, and that committee proposed utilizing a different program offered by the company that owns IMC. The total cost is anticipated to be in the range of $700,000. Caton requested up to $500,000 from ARPA funds; other funds will come from the agencies using the program, the Department of Homeland Security, and potentially county Tax Increment Financing district money.

While the program is in use in other states, it is not yet established in Maine, so the company will need to customize the program to meet State of Maine record-keeping standards. As such, they can’t provide a detailed price tag until they know funding is secure for the project.

The commissioners expressed a desire to move forward, but wanted to use TIF dollars as much as possible. They initially approved up to $500,000 from ARPA funding on the condition that $350,000 would be used from the TIF account, significantly reducing the amount of ARPA funds used. However, because of how the motion was made, the committee would not be able to move forward and get a price tag on the total project. Charlie Woodworth, with the TIF committee, has a call in to the State to ask for guidance on this request. The commissioners removed the previous motion and agreed to table the topic until the next meeting.

Farmington Grange requested $20,000 for upgrades to the building, including the commercial kitchen. This request was approved so they could move forward on the project throughout the summer months.

The Salem Fire Department request is a complex grant application spanning a wide range of items from turnout gear to salaries to establishing a water source at the department. County Administrator Amy Bernard had requested a complete roster from the department, including training records and current certifications for all personnel. Bernard expressed concerns about the station’s condition, saying that the department is not ready to have Bureau of Labor Standards inspect the station and that because they are entirely volunteer, they are somewhat off the radar of the Bureau. If the county paid salaries for staff at the department, Bernard felt that could change.

Commissioner Bob Carlton, the newly-appointed commissioner for District Three, said that the days of repurposing an oil tanker for a fire truck are over. There are national and state standards to be followed, and being out of compliance can be costly.

“It’s not as simple as it used to be,” Carlton said.

There was some discussion surrounding the property, which is currently owned by the State of Maine. Currently, the department and the State are working on the transfer of ownership so the department is responsible for the land. However, the county cannot invest in the property itself when it is owned by the state. The commissioners unanimously agreed to table the request until another meeting. This would allow time for the department to provide a detailed roster to the county, and potentially complete the land transfer.

An application from LEAP for $240,000 to be used for $2,000 bonus pay checks for the 120 LEAP employees was rejected.

The Healthy Community Coalition had requested $156,745 towards a wellness center, to include space for classes along with a functional kitchen to teach healthy cooking and eating skills. Carlton said that while he supported the HCC, and agreed that food insecurity was a big issue for the area, he couldn’t support the idea of another kitchen space when such spaces exist at the Farmington Grange and at area schools. The commissioners unanimously rejected the application.

SeniorsPlus requested $125,000 from Franklin County towards a project that is roughly $4 million to construct a new facility in Lewiston. They prepare and store meals for delivery to residents in Oxford, Androscoggin, and Franklin counties, and requested funding based on the population of the respective counties.

Carlton made a motion to approve the application, and the motion failed. Commissioner Terry Brann said that in the past the county had dealt with issues with SeniorsPlus and other social service organizations, and made a motion to reject the application. Harvell seconded that motion and the application was rejected with a 2-1 vote.

Upgrades and improvements to the county courthouse were discussed as well. Previously, the commissioners had agreed to put out a request for proposals for heat pumps. Other items on the list included windows, asbestos abatement, and the fire alarm system.

Finally, the commissioners reviewed the work accomplished by the Mt. Blue Garden Club on the World War One memorial in Farmington. The bulk of the work has been completed, within the $20,000 budget previously approved. This included removing two large trees and planting in evergreen trees instead, creating a small accessible parking lot, and reworking the lawn and landscaping.

Trent Burns, who lives on the street above the memorial, volunteered to mow the grass at the memorial this summer. The commissioners made a formal vote to allow him to mow at no cost to the county while having the county insurance cover the liability.