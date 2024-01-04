Commissioners consider emergency TIF grant request for snowmobile trail repairs in Madrid

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners considered an emergency request for a TIF grant for the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, based in Phillips, for major repairs to the snowmobile trails in Madrid Township.

Commissioner Bob Carlton attended a meeting with regional snowmobile clubs following the flood of December 18. The clubs are working to re-establish the trail network throughout Franklin County after the floods damaged trails and bridges, rendering many unusable. Following that meeting, members of the North Franklin Snowmobile Club approached the county to see if they could apply for a TIF grant outside of the regular grant cycle for repairs to the trail network.

Dana Bowman, with the High Peaks Alliance and a member of several local snowmobile clubs, spoke on behalf of the club, saying that they have about two weeks to get trails reopened. Bowman said that the trail system in Byron also sustained major damages and that it is impossible to access Rangeley from Byron. With limited trail access in Carrabassett Valley, the main route from Farmington to Rangeley would have to be through Madrid.

Bowman said that snowmobiling in Maine brings in about $700 million annually, and in the Rangeley area alone, about $80 million in a twelve week span. However, if snowmobiles cannot get in and out of Rangeley, that industry will be badly affected.

In Madrid Township, Bowman described a washout of 1,400 feet on the trail, in addition to the snowmobile bridge over Orbeton Stream being washed out. The club has a plan to address these repairs but lacks the funding. As the repairs are located in Madrid Township, they believed the project would be eligible for a TIF grant.

The commissioners, along with county staff, discussed the request. Road Commissioner Mike Pond suggested that the club could use gravel fill which the county cannot use without a crusher, which the county does not have. This fill is located in the county’s pit in Madrid, close to the area affected. Pond also suggested that the club could use culverts which the county owns but cannot use as they are too small for road work.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said that they should have a formal TIF application and a list of the projects the funds would be used for. The club has a member prepared to write and submit a grant application, which would include that list of repairs, but they were unsure about the possibility of receiving funds outside of the regular cycle.

The TIF grant applications are typically received and reviewed by the TIF committee, which then makes recommendations to the county commissioners on awarding the grant funds. Charlie Woodworth, with Greater Franklin Development who helps the county with the TIF grants, has been involved in the discussions around the trails, according to Carlton and Bowman.

The commissioners voted to set aside up to $100,000 in a TIF grant for the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, pending the appropriate application and documentation for the projects, and to allow the club to make use of some of the gravel fill and culverts at the county pit in Madrid, with documentation of all those materials used.

In other business, the commissioners appointed Lance Harvell as the chairperson for 2024. Terry Brann made the nomination, saying that they used to rotate the chairperson duties, but with the changes in District 3 they got off track. Carlton seconded the motion and Harvell was appointed as the chair for the year.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org