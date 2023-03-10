Commissioners consider preliminary proposals for expanding public safety operations

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners and county administration are exploring options for multiple expansions of public safety operations within the county. Preliminary discussions for three separate proposals were held during the county commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

Sue Pratt, who was hired as a consultant to assist with the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county received from the federal government, approached the commissioners with another grant opportunity that could be used for a new public safety building at County Way.

Initially, the commissioners had proposed using a large portion of the county’s ARPA funds for the project, which would house the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in the same campus as the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.

Pratt said that the development would be a ‘very expensive’ project, although she said it would not be considered a ‘super structure’ and that the space would be utilized for county operations. Based on preliminary designs and an average cost per square foot, the one-story building of approximately 7,000 square feet would cost $3.7 million.

Pratt said that the structure would allow space for trainings and meetings with all public safety agencies in the county, along with a larger meeting space for the county commissioners to use if necessary. In addition, it would allow expanded office space for the sheriff’s office and for EMA. Spaces at the courthouse would be remodeled and reused to house other county department offices.

County Administrator Amy Bernard and Pratt had been working with representatives from the federal delegation on a Congressionally Approved Direct Spending project to fund a large portion of the cost of the project. There would be a matching grant required; Pratt estimated a sum a little over $900,000, which would translate to roughly 25% of the total project. ARPA funds could not be used to make up the match as the ARPA funds are federal grant dollars as well.

In order to apply for the congressional spending grant, Pratt needed approval of the preliminary concept. The county commissioners unanimously approved the concept of the project and approved moving forward with the application.

In addition, Lt. John Donald from the Franklin County Jail, along with Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, approached the commissioners to request additional staffing at the county jail.

Currently the jail operates with a shift crew of three corrections officers. Donald requested an increase to four officers per shift.

Sheriff Nichols reported that prior to the jail’s stint as a 72-hour holding facility, the jail operated with a shift crew of four. This allowed for one officer in the control room, a supervisor available as needed, and two other corrections officers available for operations on the floor, to assist medical staff, and handle other operations.

In 2015, when the jail resumed operations as a full-time detention center, the State required the jail’s operating budget to remain under a cap of approximately $1.6 million. To keep the costs down, the jail administration reduced the shift crews to three corrections officers.

Nichols said that the court system is ‘good at getting people out,’ with the result that the inmates at the jail are people that ‘need to be there.’ Nichols indicated this would include people charged with violent crimes who may present a risk to the public. However, this population of inmates presents an increased risk to the corrections officers as well.

In the last two years a corrections officer was injured in an altercation with an inmate, Nichols said; he happened to be in the jail at the time and was able to assist with the situation, but the short staffing situation in the jail put all of the officers on duty and the inmate at greater risk.

Currently the jail operations exceed the cap set by the state, and the county commissioners override that cap by approving the budget figures each year.

The commissioners requested more numbers on the budget impact of the proposal. Bernard indicated that these figures will be available in the budget process.

And finally, Lt. David Rackliffe with the Patrol Division at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested an additional three patrol deputies.

Rackliffe reported that with the exception of one Unorganized Territory patrol position that was added in 2021, the patrol division is operating with the same number of deputies as when he started with the department twenty years ago. In the last few years the Maine State Police restructured and removed the state troopers who had previously patrolled in the county. While the State Police continues to provide critical speciality services such as a crime lab, accident reconstruction, tactical teams, commercial vehicle enforcement, and major crime investigative units, the agency is not providing rural patrol in Franklin County.

Rackliffe said that with the state police withdrawing patrol, there are six fewer officers to respond to calls.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provides back-up as needed for the other law enforcement agencies in the county. Deputies are available to assist with other calls and to provide coverage if a municipal agency doesn’t have the resources available due to limited staffing or due to officers engaged in other calls. In Rangeley, the sheriff’s office responds to approximately 50% of the calls for service as Rangeley Police operates with a very small force, Sheriff Nichols said.

In addition there is an overall increase in calls for service.

Rackliffe generated a report from the dispatch logs comparing figures from 2013 to 2022. His figures demonstrated an increase of 39% in overall numbers of calls for service, with individual category increases ranging from 30-100%. Responding to this higher call volume reduces the time that deputies have available for investigations, community engagement, and other tasks, Rackliffe said.

In recent years the department has increased the number of pro-active community policing contacts, Rackliffe said. This includes the elder check program which offers weekly visits to the homes of some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, along with school visits and cooperative programs to improve safety systems in the schools in Franklin County.

Currently the sheriff’s office has three patrol deputies on duty both day and night, with administrators and detectives filling in where needed when patrol deputies are out sick or on leave. The proposal would allow four deputies on duty seven nights a week and three days a week, and three deputies on day shift four days a week.

Adding three additional deputies is expected to offset the loss of the troopers patrolling in Franklin County and the increased call volume, and relieve some of the patrol duties from administrators and detectives.

The commissioners are expected to review budget impact figures for both staffing increase proposals and continue discussing the proposals in future meetings. The first budget meeting for the county will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 2:15 p.m.; this will be an hour earlier than the usual meeting time.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org