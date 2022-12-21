Commissioners discuss changes and upgrades at dispatch

FARMINGTON – Tuesday, the county commissioners approved a new position within the dispatch center. This position, called the dispatch team leader, is a stepping stone between a dispatcher and a supervisor. The goal is to have two supervisors and two team leaders so that any given shift would have a minimum of one leadership position on duty. This would provide some extra coverage on shifts when a supervisor is not on duty, and help balance days with excessive call volume. There is an increase in pay from the dispatcher position to the team leader position.

Creating this stepping stone position would help with the transition between dispatcher to supervisor and allow for some leadership training before taking on the full responsibilities of the supervisor role.

In addition the commissioners voted to hire Caitlin Levinson to fill a vacant position at the dispatch center. Levinson has experience in the medical field, both with EMS and in the hospital. She is expected to start in January.

Following a vote in a previous meeting to appoint the county administrator and deputy county administrator to seats on the Maine County Commissioners Association Board of Directors and Risk Pool board, the commissioners were informed during Tuesday’s meeting that while the proxy seat can be filled by anyone the commissioners deem suitable, the board seats must be filled by a commissioner. The Board of Directors meets more frequently than the Risk Pool board, although often via Zoom.

Commissioner Bob Carlton was appointed to the Board of Directors, with Deputy County Administrator Tiffany Baker as his proxy. Commissioner Lance Harvell was appointed to the Risk Pool with County Administrator Amy Bernard as his proxy.

The county has received a quote for engineering services on a bridge in Salem. The quote ‘far exceeds’ the $10,000 threshold to be sent out to bid, Bernard said, so the county will be putting out a request for proposals (RFP) for engineering on the bridge project.

Bernard also reported that she is developing a policy on county vehicle usage. A department head meeting was called to discuss the vehicle use policy. There are tax implications for allowing county employees to use county vehicles for personal use, as this can be considered a fringe benefit. Bernard is developing a policy to eliminate the use of county vehicles for personal use.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a utility trailer for use with roads in the unorganized territories and possibly other public works related tasks. The trailer cost $5,390 and is a steel trailer with dual axles and electric brakes. Bernard said she felt it important that the county UT had its own equipment and that they did not ask employees to use personal equipment. Her concern was storing the trailer as the sheriff’s office was unsure about storing it at the pit in Madrid Township without upgrades to the security there. Road Commissioner Mike Pond said that he could store it at his own facility.

The county is sending Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) documents to several towns in the county to move forward with an upgrade to the reporting software used in the dispatch center and for law enforcement and other agencies in the county. Once the municipalities sign the contracts, the county will move forward with having the customized software developed. This development process is expected to take up to two years and the county and the municipalities will share costs for the software.

Commissioner Harvell asked if there was a way to set up a computer system at dispatch to help ensure that calls for towing and impoundments are being evenly distributed between the tow companies in the area.

Communications Director Brad Timberlake indicated that because there are so many moving parts, he felt a computer system would be more cumbersome as it would require constant updates. A paper system is easier to change and update. He said that there is a rotation system of sorts and that the only time they run into real challenges with finding a tow company is during storms when they have higher rates of incidents requiring a tow truck.

The commissioners held further discussion on towing and impounds, but took no action.

Following the board meeting the commissioners went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter relating to the county administrator review.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at mtbluetv.org.