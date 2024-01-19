Commissioners discuss school safety grant funds

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County commissioners discussed the county-wide school safety grant in their meeting Tuesday.

Sgt. Ryan Close from the Sheriff’s Office and Kay Whitney with the Healthy Community Coalition made a request for the county to use a state preferred vendor for school security upgrades instead of going through the county bid process.

The recommended company, A3 Communications, has already been through the State of Maine bid process and identified as a preferred vendor. The company will be handling school security upgrades at several buildings within the district.

This is a part of the School Violence Prevention grant which Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Healthy Community Coalition, and the Franklin County school districts applied for in 2022. The Franklin County collaboration received the only grant of this kind in the state in that round of grants. The Sheriff’s Office is the grant administrator and has developed a school safety committee with other public safety agencies in the county, the Healthy Community Coalition, district superintendents, and building administrators. This committee has developed plans for improving school safety and security, and completed projects include upgraded radios and communications systems along with school safety assessments for every school building in all districts across the county.

From these assessments there were recommendations that are being implemented. One of the recommendations was to improve accountability and communication within the districts, and between districts and law enforcement agencies. This project with A3 Communications will bolster the cameras and communications systems.

A discussion around security at the county courthouse included the possibility of working with A3 Communications for that project as well, which will be brought back to the commissioners at another time.

The commissioners also approved a request from the sheriff’s department union to increase the hourly rate for Stonegarden from $50 to $55. The Stonegarden grant is funded by the federal government and provides additional funds for law enforcement agencies working along a country border. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is the primary grant recipient and handles the local administration of the grant, and other law enforcement agencies within the county are considered supporting agencies.

The county was recently notified that the current accounting firm, Berry Talbot Royer, has discontinued the contract as of January 1, 2024, and is looking to off-board all services by February 14, 2024. County Administrator Amy Bernard said that the county is now looking to bring in a bookkeeper position to the treasurer’s office and to develop a service agreement with an accounting firm for some of the specialized accounting services. A job description for the position has been developed and the position is expected to be posted.

This position would be under the treasurer’s department and the shared supervisory responsibilities would be between the treasurer and county administrator.

The commissioners also discussed the Franklin County representative to the Land Use Planning Commission.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org