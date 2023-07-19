Commissioners sign letter for federal delegation, opposing National Wildlife Refuge proposal

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners voted, two to one, to sign a letter opposing the proposed National Wildlife Refuge. This letter will be sent to the Federal Delegation, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representative Jared Golden.

Previously, the commissioners voted to oppose the National Wildlife Refuge proposal with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Commissioner Terry Brann abstained in that vote, stating that he wasn’t sure this was an issue for the county to become involved in. During the meeting on Tuesday, July 18, the commissioners reviewed a letter confirming that vote and the opposition of the board.

Brann restated that he was not sure this was an issue for the commissioners to be involved with, and asked who requested the letter.

Commissioner Bob Carlton, who has spoken in opposition to the proposal several times, said that the request came from a coalition opposing the project.

“This is the governing board for the unorganized territories,” Carlton said in response to Brann’s concerns, adding that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not approach the commissioners first with this proposal.

Nancy Perlson, a resident of Madrid Township and long-time conservation advocate who is currently working with the USFWS as a consultant, addressed the commissioners with respect to the letter. Perlson said there is diversity of opinion in the county on the National Wildlife Refuge proposal, and asked the commissioners to consider waiting on sending the letter until further in the process when more information is available. She said that she felt the commissioners were being premature in making a statement on the proposal, and that as elected representatives, they needed to represent their constituents, not just their own beliefs.

There was some back-and-forth discussion about the proposal. Commissioner Lance Harvell shared some concerns about the federal government and about policies made at the federal level that impact Franklin County, noting that the State of Maine has four delegates, compared to other states. Carlton shared similar concerns.

Perlson said that the project is still in the scoping phase. The USFWS is actively seeking stakeholder representatives to help identify the critical needs and goals for the area. These representatives will help inform the next phase, which is to develop a specific proposal. Once a proposal is drafted, it will be made available for public input and comments; Perlson suggested that a letter to the federal delegation would be more appropriate at that stage, once the commissioners have reviewed a formal proposal.

The commissioners voted, two to one with Brann opposed, to sign the letter.

In other business, the commissioners voted to close the Byron Road in Township Six North of Weld due to the extensive damage caused in recent storms. This will allow the county time to decide how to address the road, which does not directly serve any county taxpayers, as the land along the road is owned by the Bureau of Parks and Land.

The commissioners also set a date for a public hearing to discontinue a short portion of the Kennebago Road. This section of road has not been maintained by the county in over thirty years and is presumed to be discontinued due to abandonment, but the county needs to go through the formal process of discontinuing the road. This is not the length of the Kennebago Road that the county has been maintaining. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 5, at 3:15 p.m. prior to the regular agenda for the commissioners meeting.

Heat pumps will be installed in the County Courthouse between July 31 and the week of August 7. The process will be loud, and county operations may be somewhat modified during the installation period as individual county department offices may be closed for a day while the units are installed in that office.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org