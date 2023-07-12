Commissioners vote to begin process of strategic plan for county

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners voted to begin the process of developing a strategic plan for the county government during their meeting Tuesday morning.

In November 2022, Representative Tom Skolfield approached the commissioners at the request of his constituents, to request that the commissioners consider developing a strategic plan to help guide decisions made at the county level.

Skolfield has since retired from his role as State Representative, but attended the meeting Tuesday to share his input.

The commissioners and county administrators discussed the options for a strategic plan, which could be either basic or complex depending on how the county wanted to set it up. A strategic plan would include a mission statement, a vision, and general or specific goals that support the vision and mission statement. The plan development process would result in a living document that evolves with the county that would help support future growth and new personnel in the county government. It would also help the public understand how and why the county operates.

Sue Pratt suggested that the commissioners should consider hiring a consultant to help with the process, saying that it could take months or years and that the commissioners should not expect to put it all on the county administrator.

The county has talent in-house to begin the process, Commissioner Terry Brann said, saying that the county should start slow and ask County Administrator Amy Bernard and Charlie Woodworth with the Greater Franklin Development Council to work on a baseline for what they want and then invite the towns to participate as well.

Commissioner Lance Harvell said that a good place to start would be having each department outline their tasks and responsibilities, and the services they provide to the county.

Commissioner Bob Carlton agreed with Brann, saying that starting small and getting a sense of direction before hiring a professional to help would make sense. Carlton made a motion to ask the county administrator’s office and Woodworth to get it started, develop a mission statement, and go from there. The commissioners voted in favor of the motion.

In other business, the commissioners directed the sheriff’s department to go out to bid for three new vehicles, rather than purchasing directly from a dealership; the commissioners also directed the department to go out to bid on a contract for regular maintenance on the vehicles.

Jacob Nichols was hired as the IT Specialist for the county, with six years of prior experience in the field. He was recommended by a hiring committee. IT Director Jim Desjardin said, “He’s going to fit in well.” Nichols’ tentative start date is July 31.

The next County Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org