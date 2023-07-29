Community Connections: Finn at Work

KINGFIELD – Finn is five years old, and he enjoys reading, walks in the park, and visiting his friends.

Finn is an Australian Shepherd and works as a therapy dog with Love on a Leash. With his handler, Joy Dyer, he visits local schools, libraries, and nursing homes for a variety of programs and activities. He participates in the Read to Rover program with the Kingfield Webster Library and regularly visits a local individual who is in hospice care. Finn and Joy have even participated in NAMI Maine events for mental health and wellbeing.

This week, Finn visited the Kingfield Town Park for Story Hour with local kids. He sat patiently to listen to the story and let kids say hello, and Joy answered questions about what Finn does for work.

Therapy animals are working animals, but they are different from service animals, such as guide dogs for those with visual impairments or medical alert dogs. Love on a Leash explains that therapy animals are pets who work with their owners to provide comfort and happiness for others. Therapy animals are not protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and only visit places where they have been invited or where all pets are permitted.

Therapy animals can support health, healing, and wellbeing in a wide variety of ways. Someone experiencing mobility challenges may benefit from the motivation and enjoyment of walking with a therapy dog, or a child who struggles to read may gain confidence from reading aloud to a friendly animal. In addition, the elderly or those in hospice care can benefit from the comfort and joy of engaging with an animal, without the responsibility of owning a pet.

While therapy animals are typically dogs, other species such as cats and rabbits can fulfill many of the same tasks. Even horses can work as therapy animals in some circumstances. Therapy animals know when they are working and when they can play, and at the end of the day they go home to be part of the family.

From Baxter, a comfort dog who works in the Maine State Regional Communication Centers, to Ollie who works with Safe Voices, therapy and comfort care dogs are becoming more visible and working in more places. Love on a Leash is one organization that provides training and certification for therapy animals and their handlers.

Finn and Joy are always happy to schedule visits throughout Franklin County, or help connect interested groups and organizations with other local teams for visits. Joy may be reached by cell at 207-491-1614. For more information, visit the Kennebec Valley Chapter of Love on a Leash online.