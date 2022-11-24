Community Connections: Giving Thanks

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Here at The Daily Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV, we want to extend our best wishes for a healthy and happy holiday. Today and every day, we are so thankful for the communities we serve and for your continued support.

This month we asked the question – what are you thankful for? – and you gave us the answers.

Friends and family were definitely at the top of the list!

Tate M., who is seven years old and lives in Farmington, shared “I’m thankful for my family.”

Kasy B., from Strong, wrote, “My family and friends.”

“I’m grateful for my whole family,” said Reid M., five years old, from Farmington.

Family comes in all shapes and sizes.

Kathy T., from Kingfield, wrote “So thankful for my fabulous family! Looking forward to 13 gathering around our Thanksgiving table, including one set of great-grandparents. ”

Caitlin T, in Farmington, said “Home staff, housemates, and family.”

Shannon D., from Wilton, “I am thankful for my family, friends, and a very caring community.”

Lorrie C., from Jay, had all the bases covered with things to celebrate and be thankful for. “I’m thankful for family. I’m thankful for mine and Mark’s engagement and my new apartment. I’m thankful for KFC, my new job. And I’m thankful for my hearing aids. ”

From Strong, Lacey E. wrote, “Family, friends, and police officers.”

“As a community we come together in crisis. Whether it be a national, local or someone’s personal crisis, we join together to help one another out,” Sharon D., from Phillips, said. “It’s nice to live in a community that cares.”

Thank you for sharing, and thank you for reading. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

Daily Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV