Community Connections: Through the Floods

FRANKLIN COUNTY – After heavy rains and flooding devastated parts of Franklin County a few days before Christmas, folks found ways to help out.

In Farmington, when line crews arrived from Canada and all over the United States to work on line repairs and power restoration, the University of Maine at Farmington opened up Dearborn Gymnasium and prepared mattresses for more than a hundred line workers to sleep. The University also designated parking areas for the utility trucks to park.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington, with volunteers from other local posts, stepped up to feed line crews hot, homemade meals after long days working on the lines. The Post served meals to approximately 80 people each night.

In Eustis, when told that repairs to the bridge over Nash Stream on Route 16 would not be put out to bid until December 27 and that repairs could still take several weeks, members of the community and local businesses gathered to build a temporary foot bridge that crosses the gap. This allowed residents on the Rangeley side of the bridge to cross over to the Stratton side or vice versa, where they could coordinate a ride with friends, family, and neighbors to get into Stratton for groceries, mail, and Christmas visits.

On the fourth day of widespread power outages, Deputy Gray with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at a home in Industry. The resident called for assistance as the generator was not producing enough power for heat and lights in the home, and Deputy Gray was able to get the generator working properly, and also assisted with the wood heat system in the home.

In Kingfield, Hillholm Estate (formerly known as The Inn on Winter’s Hill) opened their doors for individuals stranded in Kingfield that first night due to the flooded roads. Hillholm also extended an invitation for those severely impacted by the storms to spend Christmas with their family at the inn.

After the storms a delivery driver serving the Stratton-Eustis area advocated for the community when instructed to hold all deliveries until after Christmas, Fotter’s Market reported. Thanks to this driver’s efforts, packages were delivered to the area in time for Christmas.

Editor’s Note: There were hundreds of stories like these that followed the flood events on December 18, from neighbors loaning a generator or sharing a hot meal, to folks paying it forward at stores and restaurants, to complete strangers offering help in whatever way they could. Thank you for creating and sharing good news in the midst of a major disaster.