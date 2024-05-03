Community Connections: UMF students study winter weather patterns and local river flow changes

With its beautiful landscapes and abundant lakes and rivers, we are lucky to call Franklin County, Maine, home. However, while we do not experience sea level rise and our winters are generally still snow-covered, western Maine is not immune from ongoing climate changes. We are a group of students at the University of Maine at Farmington, and, as part of a special topics class called Climate Signals in Ecology, we studied patterns in winter conditions and local river flows over the past several decades, to better understand changes occurring in our local water resources. We shared these findings at the Maine Sustainability and Water Conference in Augusta in March, and the posters are available on UMF’s ScholarWorks.

Our research was motivated by recent flooding events and impacts to our infrastructure and communities. The extent of the damage even led to a temporary Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster relief center in Farmington this past winter, due to the extreme floods. As community members, we are concerned about identifying the changes taking place in our home, and the ways that we might contribute to solutions to mitigate damages.

The data in our analysis was collected from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) National Water Information System, the Maine Geological Survey Cooperative Snow Survey, and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network. We focused on conditions in recent decades, and our datasets ranged in length from 15 to 30+ years. We investigated patterns across the state, but focused locally on two rivers: the Carrabassett and the Sandy.

Our results indicate that winter in our region is becoming shorter, with less water stored late-winter snowpack (especially February), and earlier ice breakup on rivers. In an analysis of the highest 1% of annual river flows (the 99th percentile) in the Sandy River, we found that these high-flow events are getting even bigger; these highest flows are now about 3000 cubic feet per second greater in volume than in the early 1990s. We also found that October flows are becoming more variable in both the Carrabassett and Sandy Rivers, with more autumn high-flow events now taking place compared to previous decades.

More water in annual high-flow events increases flooding damage in our region. Many locations in Maine are notably “one road in, one road out” so when these roads are damaged it creates an inconvenience to daily life due to rerouting, and it becomes difficult for businesses to import/ export goods, especially logging companies. Notable examples of this happening currently include the closing of Route 27, which prevented the community and tourists from accessing Sugarloaf for skiing. Another example of this occurred when a bridge leading off Route 4 in Strong was shut down due to the December 2023 flood, resulting in large detours. Another risk that flood events pose is the natural process of avulsion; this process occurs when a river changes course and creates a new channel potentially due to flooding. These new river channels cut off land-bound property, impact town infrastructure, and impair recreational parks or pathways. The increase in flow variability, such as what we are seeing in the autumn months, means higher unpredictability, making it difficult to determine when flooding events could occur and giving the community within the local flood zones less time to prepare for possible damage.

Repairing the destruction caused by these flooding events could lead to high municipal costs, which could raise taxes. These effects can also have a lasting impact on the local economy due to damaged business and agricultural properties. Additionally, seeing the destruction of family-owned historical and generational buildings presents the owners with high repair or debris removal costs.

No one individual can address these issues on their own, but as a community, we can initiate positive change. Predicting river flows relies on good information on weather patterns and snowpack across Maine; advocating for and supporting programs that will collect this data will allow us to better predict and prepare for events such as floods. Contacting local representatives, advocating for legislation, and getting involved in community discussions about this are other ways that we can help. With more information and earlier warnings about changing weather patterns, we can also invest in infrastructure better suited to deal with disturbances. Developing a disaster fund would ensure that our community has the resources to quickly recover from flood or storm damages.

Maintaining the integrity of our communities and recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and supporting local businesses are really important for the vitality of Maine. Differing weather patterns and the recent influx of flooding events lower the frequency we can enjoy these activities.

Rather than enjoying our beautiful home, we are instead putting efforts into repairs and attention to flooding events. Improving infrastructure and community planning using an understanding of past conditions, current trends, and future predictions can allow our state to maintain “the way life should be”, and support the economy, families, historical landmarks, and state parks. In our opinion and based on our findings, it is urgent that we develop and support effective planning and legislation regarding the climate and natural disasters to protect our home.

Editor’s note: This article was written by students at the University of Maine at Farmington to share their research and findings into local weather pattern changes and the impacts these changes can have.

Author list (alphabetical)

