Updated: Community resources available for upcoming extreme cold weather

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With predicted sub-zero temperatures and extreme wind chills sweeping across the state over the next few days, area community organizations have opened up warming centers; in addition, public safety organizations have provided tips and resources for staying safe and warm in the upcoming days.

St. Joesph’s Parish Hall in Farmington will open a warming shelter for 48 hours throughout the cold weather. Located at 133 Middle Street in Farmington, the warming shelter will be open around the clock beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m., closing on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

The St. Joe’s Warming Shelter will not have cots or sleeping supplies, but they welcome sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, or other necessary items if people need to spend the night. Drinks and snacks will be available but meals will not be served due to the short notice.

Individuals interested in volunteering at the warming shelter should contact Dennis O’Neil at 207-500-0245. The church is looking for volunteers during the day, evening, and overnight.

United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem Township will have a warming center open Thursday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a hot meal provided.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. t0 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 for a warm place to spend a few hours. The library has an expansive children’s play area and space to sit down and relax. In addition, the library will be showing a movie on Friday at 1 p.m. Please call the library for more details, 207-237-3535.

The Farmington Public Library will extend their open hours on Saturday, Feb. 4. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who need a warm place to be on Saturday. Please note that this is a one-time arrangement and the library will return to their normal Saturday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. following this cold weather event.

Bean’s Corner Baptist Church will host their regular Friday Warming Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Bean’s Corner will provide a free lunch and space to warm up, spend time with others, play games or work on craft projects. Bean’s Corner is located at 17 Chesterville Rd, in Jay at the intersections of Rt. 133 & Rt. 156. For more information, call 645-2925.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency encourages citizens to call 211 for available resources in their area. In addition, Franklin County EMA has conversed with different local municipalities about their ability to open community centers, town offices, and/or fire stations as warming shelters. The decision to open a local facility would be up to town officials, so citizens are advised to reach out to their local officials directly to see what can be offered.

Safety Tips:

– Keep water taps running on a trickle, particularly on exterior walls. This will help prevent the pipes from freezing.

– Open cabinet doors under sinks in kitchens and bathrooms to allow warmer air to circulate.

– Bundle up in multiple layers. Layered clothing traps air between the fabric and provides better insulation.

– Test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. With furnaces running full-time to keep up, it is important to be alerted to any problems that may arise.

– Clear adequate space for space heaters, fireplaces, and woodstoves, at least three feet on all sides.

– Plug electric space heaters directly into the wall outlet, not into extension cords or power strips.

– Do not operate kerosene space heaters in an unventilated room.

– Keep children and pets away from space heaters and other heating elements.

– Keep a fire extinguisher in the room with any open flame or wood stove.

– Plan ahead for frostbite and hypothermia risks. Limit time outdoors to five minutes as much as possible, for both people and pets.

– Cover windows and doors. Plastic window insulation is designed to help cut down the draft, but covering windows and doors with blankets or towels is much better than nothing.

– Do not use a flame torch to thaw frozen pipes. Instead, use heat tape, a blow dryer, hot towels, a heat lamp, or a portable space heater.

– The extreme cold is hard on vehicle batteries and engines. Limit travel if possible. Pack a winter weather kit with spare winter clothing, hats, mittens, blankets, a water bottle, and snacks such as granola bars. Ensure cell phones are fully charged. Make sure the vehicle gas tank is full to help reduce risk of complications.

– Check on the neighbors, especially those who are elderly or disabled, and families with young children.

Call 911 in an emergency.