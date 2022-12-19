Concerns raised over road conditions

PHILLIPS – During and following the snow storm over the weekend, members of the community voiced concerns and complaints regarding the treatment and clearing of the town roads throughout Phillips. Among the complaints was a reported lack of communication from town officials to residents, and concerns about the ability of first responders to respond to emergencies.

Monday afternoon, Town Manager Maureen Haley corresponded with the Bulldog regarding the challenges with snow removal.

Haley began by acknowledging that the storm this past weekend was brutal and that the road crew and fire department personnel should be commended for the ‘extraordinary efforts’ they made to keep up with the storm.

Haley reported that plow truck drivers were away from their homes for 35 plus hours as they worked to keep the roads clear. She stated that several downed power and utility lines impeded the plow operators’ ability to clear those areas, and said that dangerous live wires caught on fire.

In several places, snow fell at a rate of two plus inches per hour, for several hours. A regular plow route can take up to five hours to complete, resulting in a potential 10 inches of snow to clear on the second round. In addition, Haley noted, the heavy snowfall created a visibility issue.

One of the town plow trucks became stuck, requiring assistance from a heavier piece of equipment to be pulled out. That truck then required repairs to a hose before returning to plowing. Another truck required attention to the plow chains.

Fortunately, Haley said, there were no major breakdowns.

The Phillips Road Commissioner has been in contact with the Maine Department of Transportation regarding the state aid highways that Phillips plows. The Town of Phillips plows Route 142, consisting of Salem Road and Weld Road, while the state is responsible for repairs and maintenance on the highway. There is a section of Route 142 between Kelley Road and Blake Hill Road that has required extra sanding for some time now due to icing over. There will be a temporary fix of some sort to address this area.

Emergency Management made an announcement that if you didn’t need to be on the road, to stay home, Haley said. She noted that this is not always possible for some and that is understandable, but added that there were individuals who moved cones to get through closed roads, putting themselves and the crews at risk.

Haley said that the plow drivers continue to plow until the storm subsides, at which point the Road Commissioner will contact the drivers to make sure all their roads are passable before they go home to get a decent rest.

After this, the ‘real work’ starts with snow removal and manicuring the roads, Haley said. Monday, the crew is down a driver due to illness, but the remaining crew members are continuing with their tasks of cleanup.

Haley said that the town was not aware of reports of private citizens clearing portions of town roads and that the town cannot endorse this action, as it is illegal.

“We are aware of the challenges this type of storm presents and were prepared for it,” Haley said. “Where it was passive for hours into the forecast it still was necessary to scape and sand for those hours before the brunt of the storm dumped more than two feet of snow. Many are just getting back power, internet or phone. We would express thanks to the crews that are out there working on those issues and very much appreciate our plow truck drivers and those of the neighboring towns that we travel through.”

The Phillips Fire Department responded to a total of ten calls from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to Lt. Sean Allen. Allen ran incident command through the weekend as Fire Chief James Gould was reportedly unable to leave his residence due to road conditions.

Allen reported that while the department did not have any high priority calls, such as structure fires or personal injury incidents, they faced significant challenges with the calls they did respond to. Due to the conditions of the road, first responders were only able to use the ‘brush truck’ to respond to calls on most roadways, as the specialized fire apparatus could not safely travel the roads. In addition, there were limited personnel available due to the road conditions prohibiting responders from leaving their homes to reach the station.

Allen said that the department responded to every call as needed but that they were able to do so with the assistance of private citizens who had plowed parts of the town roads, allowing access to some of the scenes.

MSAD 58 Superintendent Todd Sanders sent a memo to students and parents or guardians across the district Sunday night, stating that schools would be open Monday and that buses would make every attempt to reach all designated stops, but that road conditions may prevent some stops. However, Monday morning Sanders reported that per conversations with the district transportation director, bus drivers were able to navigate all the roads necessary to pick up the students. Sanders said he had to applaud the drivers for their professionalism and commitment to getting students to school safely.