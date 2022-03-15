ConnectMaine awarded $22.3 million grant to bring Fidium fiber internet to Franklin County

FARMINGTON – Consolidated Communications is now providing Fidium fiber internet to over 11,000 residences in the state of Maine as a result of a $22.3 million grant awarded to ConnectMaine.

“ConnectMaine is thrilled to be one of 13 grants awarded in the recent Broadband Infrastructure Program through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration this month,” Executive Director of ConnectMaine Peggy Schaffer said. “This was a very competitive grant with over 230 applicants requesting $2.5 billion in funding, with a total of $277 million to be awarded. This grant will bring connections to just about 15,000 locations in Maine.”

Half of Consolidated Communications projects are taking place in Franklin County, including the Rangeley Lakes area and several towns in the Farmington area- Wilton, Farmington, Chesterville, New Sharon, and Temple. These towns were chosen because Consolidated Communications is already providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) phone services for these communities, meaning they already own the poles and wires needed to make the change from DSL to Fidium fiber internet.

For many people, a lack of connectivity to reliable high-speed internet has been holding them back from having success. Executive Director of the Greater Franklin Development Council Charlie Woodworth has been working for the past five years to bring fiber internet to Franklin County, with the goal of connecting all four corners of the county to reliable high-speed internet.

“More than half of the addresses in the county are going to be connected to fiber as a result of this award,” Woodworth said. The addition of a newer broadband connection will allow homes and businesses to have access to reliable high-speed internet and will help build engagement and encourage connectivity within the community.

“The last NTIA grant round had a total award of $28 million. Half of that $28 million is affecting projects that we have been working on here in Franklin County,” he said.

The project will begin towards the end of this year and aims to be completed before the end of 2023.

“Greater Franklin Development Council has been working with communities all across the county for five years to bring better broadband service to this area,” Schaffer said. “Without the work done by Charlie Woodworth and GFDC with these communities, ConnectMaine would not have had the information it needed to be successful in this effort. Consolidated Communications was a key element of this success and will be building out these funded areas with fiber to the home over the next year.”