Contract signed for new police cruisers next year

FARMINGTON – Facing supply chain issues, the police department requested authorization to purchase two new cruisers under the next year’s budget.

Cruisers are in short supply, Police Chief Ken Charles told the select board Tuesday night. He has been unable to locate cruisers with any of their usual sources. As an alternative, he presented the board with a contract from MHQ in Massachusetts for two cruisers. He reported that MHQ has vehicle identification numbers (VINs) for the cruisers, but there are delays in assembly. He would expect to take delivery of two cruisers in eight to ten months.

Typically the departments sets aside funds for one and a half cruisers each year; this allows them to purchase one or two cruisers on alternating years. Currently the department has around $49,000 in the reserve account earmarked for cruisers. The funding will be determined at a later date.

In addition to securing cruisers for the department, signing the contract now would reduce the price of the cruisers by about $14,000.

The select board voted unanimously to allow Charles to enter into a contract with MHQ. The cruisers will be paid for on delivery, in the next budget year.

In addition, Charles requested authorization for a ‘buyout’ of a new officer; the officer graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program in 2021, so under state law Farmington will need to reimburse the agency that paid for training.

Charles reported that he is ‘excited’ to introduce the board to the new officer once the hire is finalized. This will fill the last open patrol officer position on the department, although two officers are currently at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for the BLETP, and one more will go through the academy in an upcoming class. The department is still looking for a detective.

Compared to where the department was a year ago, Board Chair Matt Smith said, this is incredible.

In other business, the board approved the warrant articles for the upcoming special town meeting.

They also heard a request from Lisa Laflin with the Farmington Rotary Club, seeking permission to paint crosswalks with artistic designs to celebrate the Rotary’s hundredth anniversary in 2025. The Rotary is not requesting funds from the town, but would like assistance from the police department to provide safety during the painting of the crosswalks.

Currently, the expectation is crosswalks in the area of Main Street and Broadway. The designs would be painted by local artists in the spring of 2025 and would likely wear off or be removed by the end of the year.

The board took no action on the request during the meeting, but did ask Laflin to investigate whether the modified crosswalk would present any liability issues for the town.

The board went into executive session following the meeting to discuss personnel matters.