County administration discusses vehicle use policy for sheriff’s department

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners and administrative staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office discussed the vehicle use policy during the meeting Tuesday, May 2.

The policy has been brought up in several previous meetings but no action has been taken.

Several months ago, County Administrator Amy Bernard was alerted to a potential issue with tax liability due to the county’s vehicle use policy. Bernard developed a policy in collaboration with the county attorney, but there have been ongoing questions and concerns between the sheriff’s department and the county administration with regards to the policy.

The policy would eliminate all personal, off-duty use of county-owned vehicles. For the sheriff’s department, which provides take-home cruisers for patrol deputies and detectives, this raises some concerns.

A take-home vehicle allows deputies to start and end their patrol shift from their residence. Deputies may elect to pick up pizza or another immediate need while they are traveling back home, rather than making another trip in their personal vehicle.

In the meeting Tuesday, Bernard and the county commissioners generally agreed that issues such as picking up a gallon of milk on the way home would be considered ‘de minimis’ use and would not be an issue under the proposed new policy.

Lt. St. Laurent with the Investigations Division at the sheriff’s department raised another concern about off-duty use. He reported that as a detective, he is on-call 24/7, so he takes his cruiser to the gym after work every day. In the past he has been called to respond to incidents while at the gym. By taking his cruiser, which is equipped with all of his gear, he is able to respond promptly. Another detective may take his cruiser to his family camp for the weekend; the camp is located in Franklin County, but an hour from his residence. By taking his cruiser, he is able to respond promptly if he is called in.

These examples would also be considered de minimus use and would be acceptable under the proposed policy, the county commissioners agreed.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said that he has had a vehicle use policy since he took office as sheriff ten years ago, and that the department already limits personal, off-duty use of county-owned vehicles.

Nichols and Chief Deputy Steve Lowell have revised the sheriff’s department internal vehicle use policy to include a requirement that deputies must be in some form of county uniform and be carrying a badge and gun while using the county-owned vehicles. Nichols said that this additional requirement would likely cut down on the already-limited off-duty use.

After some heated discussion between the commissioners, county administrator, and sheriff’s department administrators, the parties involved came to an agreement that the major difference between the two proposed policies appeared to be the regulation on family members in the cruisers.

The proposed policy from the county prohibits any transportation of family members in a county-owned vehicle. The sheriff’s department allows that action as an off-duty use; the example given is that a deputy may transport his or her child from home to school or daycare, drop the child off, and sign-in to work from there. They would also sign-off prior to picking up their child and taking the child home.

This issue appeared to be the major difference between the two policies.

Bernard said her understanding is that allowing family members in the vehicle would not be considered de minimus use and that it would potentially result in both tax liability and accident liability for the county.

Nichols said that changing this accepted use could be considered a change in workplace conditions and that it may open the county up to other issues.

Commissioner Bob Carlton stated that his main concern was safety, but that he felt the sheriff’s department and the county administration could reach a compromise. “I’m not ready to throw in the towel… let’s work on this together,” Carlton said.

Sheriff Nichols agreed to review the policy with Chief Deputy Lowell and requested that the commissioners table the policy again.

Commissioner Lance Harvell said that everyone involved has a different job to do and is looking at the issue from different angles. The hope is that all parties involved can come to an agreement.

The commissioners voted unanimously to table the policy.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org