County Budget Committee holds public hearing on proposed budget for fiscal year 2024

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Budget Committee held a public hearing on the proposed county budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday, May 9.

The budget committee is an advisory board made up of select board members from municipalities in the county.

The total 2024 budget proposed by the county commissioners represents $6,534,499, a 22% increase over the 2023 approved budget. The budget committee recommendations are for $6,630,489, with an increase of 23.8% over last year’s budget.

The original budget requests from the department heads totaled $6,923,363, an increase of 29.3%.

County Administrator Amy Bernard reported that the vast majority of increases in the 2024 budget are due to unfunded capital expenses from the 2023 budget. The county commissioners used American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover capital expenses, and used additional funds from the undesignated fund balance on unbudgeted expenses, and then removed those items the budget. Bernard said that the 2023 budget was artificially low by nearly a half a million dollars.

In addition to adding capital expenses back into the budget, there were additional union increases and salary increases.

“We had a huge hill to climb in this budget before we even got started,” Bernard said. “Not to mention inflation.”

In public comment on the county commissioners budget line, Perry Ellsworth, a resident of Strong and Town Manager of Wilton applauded the commissioners for hiring the county administrator and deputy administrator. He noted that municipalities with a town manager typically show a reduced stipend for select board members while municipalities without a town manager have an increased stipend for the select board. This accounts for the differences in responsibilities.

Ellsworth noted that with a forthcoming change to a board of five commissioners, and with a strong administration staff in the county office, the duties of the commissioners have changed dramatically.

Budget Committee Chair TIffany Mauri stated that the change in the board would fall under the 2025 budget and changes to the compensation would likely be addressed then.

Joshua Bell of Farmington inquired about the 72.7% increase in the technical services budget; Bernard said this is due to an additional person as the county is planning’ to prepare for an anticipated retirement, and due to capital expenses and reserves being removed from the budget in the previous year.

At the county jail, the department head requested an additional two corrections officers. The commissioners and budget committee reduced that to one additional position. A request for an emergency addition of $158,000 to the budget to fund the generator at the jail will be addressed by the budget committee at the next meeting. These figures were not included in the proposed budgets reviewed at the public hearing.

The sheriff’s office budget included $200,000 into a vehicle reserve account. Capital reserve accounts have not been funded for at least three years, Bernard said. In the last year the county purchased four cruisers with ARPA funds in addition to two budgeted cruiser replacements, so in three years the county will need to replace a total of six cruisers. Bernard recommended consistently funding a capital reserve over the next three years towards replacing those cruisers, instead of having a ‘peak and valley’ in the budget.

Several members of the public spoke in favor of funding the community service organizations that work in Franklin County. These individuals spoke professionally and personally towards the impact these organizations have in the community and recommended that the county fund the requests.

The commissioners recommended fully funding the Franklin County Extension and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. The commissioners recommended partially funding Adult Basic Education, Seniors Plus, Soil and Water Conservation, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS), and recommended one dollar for the following: Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Community Action Program, and the Greater Franklin Development Council.

The budget committee recommended fully funding the Franklin County Extension, Adult Basic Education, Seniors Plus, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS), Community Action Program, and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. The committee recommended partially funding the Soil and Water Conservation and Franklin County Children’s Task Force and recommended one dollar for the Greater Franklin Development Council. In addition, the budget committee recommended funding a request from Western Maine Transportation for $37,500.

The next budget committee meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. These meetings are open to the public.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org