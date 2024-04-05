County Commissioners appoint representatives for Reeds Mill Bridge project, National Opioid Settlement

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners met on Tuesday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m.

County Administrator Amy Bernard gave an update on the Reed Mill Bridge in Madrid Twp. In November, 2023, the Commissioners voted to construct a temporary bridge that would replace the use of the old bridge, which failed inspection due to rust damage on the supporting beams.

Now, the county is receiving quotes for engineering services to further examine the options moving forward, whether that means repairing or replacing the existing bridge. Bernard requested that the board appoint a commissioner to attend interviews to hear the received proposals. Commissioner Bob Carlton volunteered to attend on behalf of the County Commissioners.

Bernard reported that the county has received four applications for the position of unorganized territory road supervisor. She requested that they appoint a commissioner to attend the interviews on behalf of the board. Carlton was appointed to attend.

Bernard also requested that they designate a commissioner to be a contact for the National Opioid Settlement Grant Fund. She explained how the grant works: “We’ve added ourselves to the class action lawsuit against all the opioid distributors and makers, and they give us a considerable amount of money, and then we accept grant applications to issue the money out.”

Commissioner Brann is the current designee, but has expressed his wish to no longer fill the position because he is close to the end of his term. Chairman Lance Harvell was nominated as the new designee and will fulfill the role of point person for the National Opioid Settlement.

The commissioners voted to designate the county courthouse parking lot to the Farmington Summer Fest on July 27. Susan Terese requested the use of the parking lot for food vendor setup for the event.

The Commissioners will meet again next Tuesday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m.