County Commissioners approve budget proposal, send back to committee for review

FARMINGTON – At the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Commissioners approved the county government and jail budgets for the 2025 fiscal year.

At a meeting on April 25, the county Budget Committee approved a budget that included a four percent increase in cost-of-living raises for nonunion employees, compared to a three percent increase that was originally presented by the commissioners. The budget committee changed what was sent to them, making it an “illegal budget,” in Commissioner Terry Brann’s words.

They referenced §874 on budget procedures in the Franklin County Budget section of the Maine legislature. The statute reads: “The county commissioners may not further increase, decrease, alter or revise the budget adopted by the advisory committee, except by unanimous vote of the county commissioners.” In order for the budget committee to reject the change, they must have a two-thirds vote.

At this stage in the budget process, the commissioners must approve any changes unanimously in order for them to pass on to the budget committee. The commissioners expressed wishes to approve what they originally presented, with the three percent increase.

“The people that would answer for the tax increases in Franklin County are the three people sitting here,” Chairman Lance Harvell said. “If I’m going to be hung, at least let me break the rope.”

Fenwick Fowler of Farmington pointed out that the budget committee members are also elected officials with the right to represent the wishes of their respective towns: “They are elected from their towns. Their towns pay the taxes which create your budget.”

Harvell made a motion to pass the county government budget of $7,477,397 with an amendment including $100,000 to bring the county into compliance with a Department of Labor requirement. The motion passed unanimously.

The commissioners also unanimously approved the jail budget for $3,139,695.

The budget will now go back to the budget committee, who will need a two-thirds majority to reject the changes made. In this case, they will need a six to three vote.