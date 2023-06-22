County commissioners recognize community volunteers with Spirit of America awards

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners recognized six individuals and three community groups with Spirit of America awards during the commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Clyde Barker of Strong was posthumously named as the recipient of the Franklin County Spirit of America Award. Clyde served as a county commissioner, a select board member, and in emergency services in Franklin County, dedicating much of his adult life to the county. Barker stepped down from his role as County Commissioner for District Three in 2022, a few months before his death. The award will be presented to Clyde’s wife, Lois Barker.

Other recipients include:

Anne Lambert of Chesterville, who has served on the town’s budget committee for many years, offering valuable insights and guidance to the town.

Dorothy White of Jay, who has been involved in the Historical Society, as the organ player at her church, and in other roles in the community over the years.

Jeff Brackett, former Chief at New Sharon Fire Rescue and Emergency Manager Director.

Vernon Bean of Rangeley was involved with the Masons, the American Legion, the Stratton-Eustis Lions Club, and Forty and Eight. He also served as the Rangeley Water District Superintendent for a number of years.

Shannon Smith of Wilton has served in numerous community and volunteer roles over the years, including heading up the Wilton Blueberry Festival and fundraising for the Farmington Fair.

The Kingfield Growing Gardeners and Outdoor Learning Program is recognized for work in education and incorporating healthy habits and environmental education into the academic program at the Kingfield Elementary School.

The Stratton School Garden Team Harvest Fest is a fundraising event held by the school that helps build community and healthy relationships.

The Farmington Grange is recognized for fundraising on the building restoration project, and numerous other community activities and contributions over the years.

The Spirit of America Award is presented to local leaders in volunteerism and community services.

In other business, the county commissioners set the tax rate for the county. The budget shows a 24.7% increase over the last year’s budget, although county administrations suggests that $400,000 to $600,000 of this increase has been spent over the last three years in the form of American Rescue Plan Act funds, TIF dollars, and undesignated fund balance. Now the expenses need to be incorporated into the regular budget. The county tax commitment is set at 1.62.

The commissioners reviewed requests for TIF funding from the TIF committee, presented by Charlie Woodworth.

The Salem Sno-Drifters requested $36,900 towards trail improvements on the Mountain Loop Trail, which will help support the snowmobile tourism across the county.

The Oquossoc ATV Club requested $10,390 to repair flood damage on the Bemis Mountain Trail.

The Stoney Brook Parking and Trailhead project in Wyman Township requested $30,000 in TIF funds. The State is investing $10,000 and the Carrabassett Valley Mountain Bike Club is investing $30,000 on a fairly large parking lot that will access existing trails from Carrabassett Valley, through Wyman Township, to Stratton.

The final portion of funding for the county IMC dispatching software was requested from TIF. The request, for $116,400, is based on the number of buildings in the unorganized territories. An additional $500,000 has been allocated in ARPA funds and $120,000 in local funds from municipalities with their own police department. The IMC software supports fire, police, emergency medical services, along with the county Emergency Management Agency and the Communications Center.

These requests were approved without much discussion.

The final TIF request was recommended by the TIF committee, for $125,000 for Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development. Woodworth represents Greater Franklin.

Commissioner Terry Brann said he would not support the request; he felt that Greater Franklin should be going to local businesses that are closing, and asking how they can help, rather than focusing on broadband infrastructure. He said that Farmington and Wilton have had broadband access for years and it has done nothing to improve the economy.

Commissioner Carlton disagreed with Brann’s assessment, and said to look at communities that have not had broadband and now have access to that resource. This includes Rangeley and the surrounding plantations.

Commissioner Lance Harvell said that if a community does not have broadband, they do not get considered for new businesses and development; access to broadband does not guarantee new economic growth but without broadband, there is no chance.

This request was approved by a 2-1 vote.

Note: through the summer months, the County Commissioners meetings will be held at 10 a.m. instead of 3:15 p.m. Due to the Fourth of July holiday and the installation of heat pumps in the county courthouse, July meetings are expected to be held on July 11 and 25.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org