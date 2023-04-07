County commissioners sign contracts for fire protection in Salem Township

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners reviewed bids for fire protection services in Salem Township during the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

In October 2022 the county commissioners unanimously voted to discontinue the contract with the Salem Fire Department for protection services in Salem Township, citing concerns about proper training and documentation, and the risk of liability for the county. The county then approached the municipal fire departments in Kingfield, Strong, and Phillips to discuss the options for fire protection services in Salem.

Each of the municipalities already covers portions of the Unorganized Territories in Franklin County under a contract agreement for fire protection services. Kingfield and Strong share coverage of Freeman Township and Phillips covers Madrid Township.

County Administrator Amy Bernard has been working with the municipalities on the contracts, including the cost for protection services. Kingfield and Phillips submitted proposals in November, but Strong did not submit a final proposal until March.

Under the current expectations, Kingfield will expand the UT coverage from the Freeman/Salem town line to the bridge on the west side of Mt. Abram High School. Strong will expand to cover all of Baker Hill Road to the Route 142 intersection. Phillips will add territory from the Phillips/Salem town line to the bridge west of the high school. There is an understanding that if a call for service is generated at the high school, all three departments would be responding.

Kingfield and Phillips each submitted a request for an additional $20,000 beyond the current UT fire protection contracts. Strong requested an additional $6,800.

Commissioner Terry Brann noted that it would have been cheaper for the county to continue paying Salem Fire.

Commissioner Bob Carlton responded that it is not just about the money, which Brann acknowledged.

The commissioners agreed to sign the contracts with the three municipalities, with the contracts going into effect on July 1, 2023.

