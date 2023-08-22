County commissioners vote 2-1 to fund non-profit community support organizations

FARMINGTON – After more than an hour of public comment and testimony regarding the county funding of several non-profit organizations, the commissioners voted, two to one, to sign the warrants to fund the organizations at the sums recommended by the budget committee during the recent budget process.

In a previous county commissioners meeting on August 8, the commissioners asked that the warrant for the non-profit funding be separated from the regular warrants. During the meeting on August 22, representatives from many of the organizations, town officials, members of the Franklin County Budget Committee, and members of the community addressed the commissioners with concerns that the non-profits had not yet received funding, and might not receive funding at all.

During the budget process, the budget committee recommended that several non-profit organizations receive funding at the county level. This included the Children’s Task Force, the Adult Education, Western Maine Community Action, SeniorsPlus, and Western Maine Transportation Service. Two of the commissioners recommended reduced funding for these six organizations.

The commissioners approved funding other programs such as Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, the Franklin County Firemen’s Association, the Extension Service, and Soil and Water Conservation.

During the budget process, the budget committee presented a majority vote of at least two-thirds majority to approve these funds. The county commissioners voted, two to one, to fund at reduced levels or, in the case of Western Maine Transportation Service, to not fund at all. However, because of how the law for county government is written, the county commissioners had to vote unanimously to override the budget committee recommendations. Since this unanimous vote did not occur, the municipalities were sent tax bills for the full amount recommended by the budget committee, including the funding for the six non-profit organizations.

Commissioner Bob Carlton said that he supported the organizations and had already signed warrants for the funding.

Commissioner Lance Harvell shared concerns about a constitutional issue where the budget committee could override the elected county commissioners, suggesting that the budget committee is no longer an advisory board. He indicated that due to a change in legislation the issue would be addressed when the board of commissioners expands from three to five members, so that the commissioners would need a majority vote, but not a unanimous vote, to override the budget committee.

“There’s going to be a rope put around my neck for the tax increases. I’d at least like to be the guy that puts it there,” Harvell said.

Wilton Town Manager, Perry Ellsworth, addressed the commissioners several times during the meeting. He asked where the funds budgeted for these organizations would go if the commissioners did not pay out, and asked if the county would do a rebate to the municipalities for the funds raised. He also expressed that these non-profits benefited from the stream-lined process of requesting funds from the county rather than visiting each individual town to request money, and noted that the Franklin County budget committee is made up of elected town officials who are representing their constituents.

Commissioner Terry Brann said that he understood why the towns wanted the county to fund the organizations and that when he served as a selectboard member it was either the town or the county paying for the services, but now that he is in county government, he does not think it appropriate for the county to pay.

Stephan Bunker, who serves on the Farmington Select Board and the county budget committee, re-emphasized that the residents in Farmington have approved support and funding for these non-profits in town meeting votes, and echoed the sentiments from Ellsworth about a rebate. Bunker added that the budget process in Farmington requires input from both the select board as the municipal governing authority and from an advisory budget committee, and an additional vote from the taxpayers to approve the municipal budget. The county budget process does not include a vote from the taxpayers.

“I ask, that if you think this ought to change,” Ellsworth said, recognizing that the commissioners had concerns about the process and policies for determining the county budget, “Argue that process some other place. I recommend that you fund these at the original amount today.”

This recommendation was repeated by others during the public comment period: fund the organizations at the amounts approved by the budget committee, using the funds that have already been raised, and address the policies and other issues separately.

Commissioner Carlton said that his constituents, especially in the northern part of the county, depend on these services and that he keeps hearing requests to fund and support the organizations. Carlton also said that he attended many of the county budget meetings to hear the feedback from the committee over these items and found that the committee supported the issues.

Commissioners Harvell and Brann shared opposing sentiments from their respective constituents, saying that the services should not be funded through the county budget. Brann added that the budget committee voted eight to one on many of these items and said, “There’s only one conservative on the committee.” This statement provoked scattered outbursts from those in attendance at the meeting.

Dennis O’Neil, selectboard member from Farmington, addressed some concerns he had heard about the efficiency of these organizations, saying that some people would consider the county or the town to be an inefficient organization. He added that he had not heard from the ‘silent majority’ of individuals opposing the funding requests and that the turnout to a meeting is largely those who are passionate about the issue, one way or another.

John Rosenwald of Farmington also spoke, saying that the policy is in place and that while the commissioners may wish to change the policy, in the meantime, he recommended that they fund the organizations.

As the discussion wound down, County Administrator Amy Bernard recommended that the commissioners make a decision of some sort. “I think that everybody that came here deserves to hear what the intentions of the county commissioners are at this point.”

After a short break, the commissioners reconvened the meeting. Commissioner Carlton made a motion to sign the warrants for $207,050 to fund the non-profits at the total approved by the budget committee and raised through taxes. Commissioner Harvell seconded the motion; both Carlton and Harvell voted in favor and Brann voted against the funding.

The vote was met with applause from those in attendance.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org