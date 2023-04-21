County EMA director recognized for 19 years of service

FARMINGTON – Tim Hardy, Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, was recognized for 19 years of service during the Franklin County Commissioners meeting this week.

The local EMA Director plays a vital role in arranging and coordinating resources from state and federal emergency management agencies such as MEMA and FEMA, and with supporting local emergency response. Beyond 911 emergencies, EMA helps with the response to natural disasters such as storms and flooding, and even played a role in the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Bob Carlton presented Hardy with an engraved clock as a recognition of Hardy’s years of service. Carlton noted that Hardy has always been ready to assist wherever he is needed, and thanked him for his dedication to the communities of Franklin County.

Hardy is expected to retire at the end of April.

In other business the commissioners reviewed a new contract for I Am Responding. I Am Responding is a secondary dispatch software that provides text and pager notifications to the cell phones and mobile devices of first responders. In some parts of the county where radio transmissions may be difficult due to topography, the I Am Responding app can be a primary method of notification for first responders.

The county has previously paid 50% of the contract with TIF dollars from the Unorganized Territories, but the expense is no longer eligible for TIF. Hardy requested that the commissioners approve a five year contract with an annual payment, with the full amount of the annual payments to come out of the Franklin County Dispatch budget.

If the county paid the full five-year contract upfront, they would save $1,842 over the course of five years. The annual payment is $7,761.

The contract with I Am Responding expired in March, but the company agreed to work with the county and to not discontinue service while Hardy presented the funding request to the commissioners.

The commissioners approved the five year contract with annual payments.

The commissioners reviewed bids for services at the county jail. One bid was submitted for pretrial services at the jail, from Maine Pretrial Services for the sum of $86,702. One bid was submitted for medical and mental health services at the jail. This bid, for a combined sum of $345,444 was submitted by a new contractor, Alternative Correctional Healthcare.

The county will be ending the current medical and mental health contract on May 1 due to ‘dissatisfaction’ with the services provided by the contractor, MedPro. Sheriff Scott Nichols reported that Alternative Correctional Healthcare works in neighboring Somerset and Oxford counties. Alternative Correctional Healthcare will take over the services for the remainder of the fiscal year before beginning the new contract.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org