County employees to receive ‘hazard pay’ in two installments

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to a ‘COVID-19 hazard pay’ for county employees, to be paid in two installments. During the Nov. 16 meeting Commissioner Terry Brann initially expressed interest in a scaled payment based on an employee’s position in the county; a corrections officer working within the county jail would be at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure than an employee working within the county courthouse or working from home, for example. However, Brann agreed that there wasn’t a simple way to determine individual criteria for hazard payments and that the best thing to do would be to pay the same amount per employee.

There are 62 full-time employees and five part-time employees for a total of 67 employees. The commissioners agreed to pay a total of $2,000 per employee, with $1,000 now and an additional $1,000 at a later point when the county has hired an additional staff member to assist with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Due to the changing and complicated guidelines for distributing ARPA funds, the commissioners determined an additional position was warranted to facilitate the process.

The second payment is anticipated in January. The payments will be made from the estimated $9 million ARPA funds allocated for Franklin County, and will total $134,000. The county has been waiting to commit ARPA funds until the additional staff member has been hired, but Commissioner Lance Harvill expressed interest in sending out at least part of the ‘hazard pay’ before the Christmas holidays.

Several employees have requested payout of ‘banked time’. The county typically pays that out in the first paycheck in December and the commissioners approved paying out those funds, totaling over $16,000.

Tiffany Baker, the county’s Human Resources specialist, requested permission from the commissioners to consolidate county employee personal and medical files into a secure location. Currently the files are not stored in one location; Baker spoke with the department heads and indicated they supported a change. Baker identified a storage space downstairs in the courthouse where the files could be kept under lock and key for security purposes. She also proposed drafting policies for file storage and disposal so the county operated under clear parameters for these issues. The commissioners approved the project, which is expected to take some time.

There was an update on the Schoolhouse Road bridge project. Several weeks previously, the commissioners agreed to have the bridge resurfaced if the landowner agreed to sign off and take ownership of the bridge. The only records that the county’s road agent was able to find indicated that the county owns 211 feet from the end of the road, ending before the bridge, and that section was closed to winter maintenance several years ago. The landowner claimed that the county had maintained the bridge.

Following the commissioners’ decision to perform the work, the landowner indicated that they did not feel it was in their best interests to sign off on the bridge and assume ownership. The commissioners voted to only maintain the 211 feet of the road on county records and to not proceed with the bridge repair.