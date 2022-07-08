County payments accepted, positions filled by commissioners

FARMINGTON – The 2021-2022 fiscal year for Franklin County ended on June 30, with county commissioners reviewing year-end reports on Tuesday. Treasurer Pam Prodan presented the board with a number of payment warrants, including TIF, payroll, American Rescue Plan Act funds and unorganized territory warrants.

The U.S. Department of the Interior sent a payment in lieu of taxes for $18,388, mostly for the Appalachian Trail in the county’s unorganized territories. Prodan typically asks the commissioners to accept the payment so it is documented.

In addition, the county typically receives a payment from the State of Maine for the Nature Conservancy Merrill Strip Township property.

Ron Smith, with the auditing firm RHR Smith, gave the commissioners a brief year-end audit report. Financially, the county is ‘rock solid’, Smith said. The county has some capital reserve funds, around half a million dollars, that can be redirecting into infrastructure or other avenues while maintaining a ‘happy’ reserve fund.

The commissioners asked Smith if they should use that towards paying off the bonds the county currently has. Smith felt that now is not a good time to pay down that debt, because the bonds are at a good fixed rate. He felt that redirecting the reserve funds to specific projects would be a better option.

While the commissioners committed taxes in a previous meeting, they had not set the due dates. Those were set for Sept. 1, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2023, with a delinquent tax rate of 4 percent.

In other business, Nikki Cusson was hired for a full-time position at the dispatch center. Brandon Sholan, who has experience at Waterville and Farmington police departments and prior experience at the Franklin County Jail, was hired as a part-time patrol deputy at the sheriff’s office.

At the county jail, Brianna Johnson was hired as a full-time corrections officer. Josiah Chapman was a part-time corrections officer and was hired to a full-time position. With the two new hires, the jail is fully-staffed with ten full-time corrections officers, four shift sergeants, two administrators, a classifications officer, a maintenance officer, a transport supervisor and three full-time kitchen staff. Additionally, there is a full-time nurse and a part-time nurse. There are two mental health professionals who go in at least twice a week, and the Department of Health and Human Services is present in the jail three days a week.