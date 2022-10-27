County, town officials discuss fire coverage for Salem Township

KINGFIELD – The towns of Kingfield, Strong, and Phillips are looking into providing fire protection services in Salem Township following a meeting with the Franklin County Commissioners Wednesday night.

The commissioners met with fire chiefs, town administrative staff, and select board members from Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong to discuss fire protection for Salem Township and the Unorganized Territories. All three towns currently provide fire protection in the UT, so this would be expanding the coverage, not creating an entirely new program.

The meeting, which was open to the public, was held in Kingfield at Webster Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Commissioners Terry Brann, Lance Harvell, and Bob Carlton were accompanied by County Administrator Amy Bernard and Tiffany Baker from Human Resources. In addition, County Treasurer Pam Prodan and Tim Hardy from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency were present.

From Kingfield, select board members Morgan Dunham, Wade Browne, and Hunter Lander represented the board; Walter Kilbreth and Polly MacMichael were absent. Town Administrative Assistance Leanna Targett and Fire Chief Fred Nichols were also in attendance.

From Strong, select board members Andrew Bracy and Mike Pond attended, along with Aaron Marden from the Strong Fire Department. Board members James Burrill, Milton Baston, and Richard Worthley were not present.

The Phillips Town Manager, Maureen Haley, was present with the Fire Chief, James Gould, and the select board: Ray Gaudette, Larry Pinkham, and Janet White.

Members of the audience included personnel from Kingfield Fire, Eustis Fire, and Farmington Fire.

The meeting lasted about one hour and focused on two main points: fire protection in Salem Township specifically, and revised contracts for fire protection and other services in the UT.

The general agreement from the select board members present from all three towns was that there is interest in providing fire protection services in Salem Township, but they need time to consult with their fire chiefs and determine if they have the capability to provide additional coverage in the UT and what the cost of those services may be.

All three boards are expected to meet in early November and will hold these discussions in their own towns before providing a final answer to the county.

A number of unknown factors remain, such as the cost and how best to divide Salem Township into districts for the other departments; Commissioner Bob Carlton suggested that the fire chiefs from the three municipal departments should meet and figure out the best way to divide the territory.

Phillips selectman Ray Gaudette asked if the county was aware that dividing Salem Township between the three towns would likely cost more than continuing to fund Salem Fire.

County Administrator Amy Bernard stated that they were aware of this but that Salem Fire is in breach of contract with the county by not being in compliance with the Maine Bureau of Labor Standards and by not completing required training; this has been a conversation with the department since June of this year and at the recent county commissioners meeting the commissioners voted to stop funding Salem Fire effective July 1, 2023.

For some of the collected select board members, the increased cost was a significant concern. Andrew Bracy, of Strong, felt that Strong does not receive adequate payment for the coverage they provide in West Freeman and Freeman Township currently. Phillips Fire provides coverage for Madrid Township and it was mentioned that they do not believe they receive enough compensation, either.

Bernard explained that the budget for the UT is first put together at the county, but it then goes to the State of Maine for review; if the state offices approve the budget, it passes to the State Legislature for final approval. The state has requirements and guidelines for the budget, and increases in cost must be justified. As an example, the state does not consider that a maintaining a municipal fire station should be part of the cost of fire protection in the UT as the municipality would maintain that station whether or not they had a contract to provide services in the UT.

A preliminary budget for the UT needs to be submitted by Nov. 7, Bernard said; she will put together an estimate, along with a safety buffer to help ensure adequate funds for coverage. If the towns do take on coverage in Salem Township, they will likely have a better understanding of the cost of services after they have provided said services for a year.

Evidently it is unclear how many calls for fire services occur in Salem Township annually; Tim Hardy with Franklin County EMA reported that they tried to pull figures from the dispatch logs but were unable to get a good set of numbers.

The other item on the agenda for the meeting was to discuss the existing contracts for fire protection services. It became apparent through the conversations this summer regarding the unorganized territories that the area departments are operating on outdated contracts, resulting in possible liability issues.

The contracts were originally for ‘structure fire’ services. As the fire service has evolved, departments have taken on more and more aspects of public health and safety and will respond to motor vehicle crashes, lost hikers, snowmobile crashes, medical emergencies, and downed power lines and trees in the roads, in addition to structure fires. Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong all provide fire protection services above and beyond structure fires in the UT, but given the terms of the contracts, some of the municipal officers have raised concerns about their liability in operating outside those parameters.

Under state law the county commissioners can provide municipal services in the UT, to include fire protection, even beyond structure fires. The commissioners can enter into a contract with a municipality, however, the municipal officers cannot sign a contract with the county without a town meeting vote.

It appears that the municipal officers can enter into a mutual aid agreement for fire protection services without a town meeting vote. The revised contract for the county is for a ‘Mutual Aid Agreement for Fire Protection’ and includes ‘…all necessary and proper fire protection, suppression and related services that the Town would otherwise provide within its own municipal boundaries, with the sole exception of forest fire fighting services…’

Bernard worked with the county’s attorney to develop this revised contract or agreement.

No action was taken on either Salem Township or the revised contracts.

At this point it is up to the towns to review the documents and hold a discussion within their own municipality, including with their fire department officers, regarding services in Salem Township.

This meeting was recorded, but not live-streamed, by Mt. Blue TV. A recording of the meeting will be made available online at Mt. Blue TV.