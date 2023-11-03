County, towns wrestle with cost for essential services for unorganized territories

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Commissioners are tasked with providing essential services in the unorganized territories (UT) within the county. Historically these services are provided by the neighboring towns through a contract between the county and the municipality. In a meeting Thursday afternoon, the commissioners and the county administrator met with officials from several service communities to discuss increases in the cost of services for the UT.

Because the budgets for the UT have to be approved by the state legislature, the deadlines are substantially earlier than local town budgets. The county is working on the UT budget for fiscal year 2024, while towns such as Kingfield and Phillips just started fiscal year 2023 in July. The time discrepancy was noted several times during the meeting with officials noting that it can be difficult to provide accurate cost estimates for the next fiscal year so early before their own budget process, especially given the cost increases across the board over the last few years.

The county cannot pay for capital expenses, which was discussed last year during the negotiations between the county and Kingfield, Phillips, and Strong regarding fire protection services in Salem Township. The assumption is that a service provider, such as a municipal fire department, would need to maintain their fire station and apparatus whether they had a contract with the county for additional coverage or not. The county can only pay for expenses associated with services provided in the UT, such as the actual cost per call for a fire department.

The county budget runs from July 1 to June 30, so fiscal year 2024 refers to the period from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

Phillips

Four out of five members of the Phillips select board, along with Town Manager Maureen Haley and Fire Chief James Gould, attended the meeting to discuss increases in the Town of Phillips service requests for fire protection and waste disposal services.

Waste disposal services for Madrid Township were set at $14,504.00 in FY 22. The budget was increased to $22,935.08 for FY 23, the current year; the figure submitted for FY 24 is $42,967.50, which is an increase of approximately 95 percent over the previous year.

Haley said that the transfer station issues permits for waste disposal and the station attendants report seeing ‘a lot more activity’. Traditionally, they have figured costs by the census figures, but Haley says they have had trouble obtaining the actual figures for Madrid. She believes it is much higher than the 261 reported residents of Madrid, especially when they factor in part-time and seasonal residents.

Commissioner Terry Brann agreed that it probably is a higher number. He suggested that out-of-state residents contribute to the waste disposal issue and said that he was concerned that there is not enough monitoring.

Haley said that they do turn away people who do not have a permit to dispose of waste. She said that the recycling system has changed and the fees for trucking and tipping have increased.

Larry Pinkham, chair of the Phillips Select Board, said since they did not believe they could use the census numbers to determine costs for the transfer station, the board reviewed the numbers for Phillips, Avon, and Madrid. They determined that Madrid Township should pay for 25 percent of the transfer station costs, which Pinkham said he believed was more than fair.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said she needed documentation and proof that the volume of waste has increased, that the cost has increased, and that the UT has contributed to that. She recognized that there are increases in fuel, trucking, and tipping fees, but said she needs documentation and proof to justify the substantial increase when the auditor and the state legislature reviews the budgets.

Bernard said that a ‘per household’ formula could work. The town and the county have access to the property maps that show which lots have houses and that data could be used to create a formula to establish why the town is asking for the increase.

“I have to be able to prove it to the state,” Bernard said.

Phillips selectman Eugene Caton suggested that the county could choose not to contract with Phillips for waste disposal services and instead contract with Farmington or Rangeley.

Fire protection services were the other item the commissioners discussed with Phillips officials. Phillips Fire provides services in Madrid Township and part of Salem Township, from the Phillips town line to the bridge just west of Mt. Abram High School.

Coverage in Salem Township is divided between Phillips, Kingfield, and Strong, as of July 1, 2023.

Phillips requested $13,176 for fire protection services in Madrid Township in FY 22, and $18,282.37 in FY 23. For FY 24, they are requesting $38,970 for Madrid Township.

For coverage in Salem Township, the county has $65,000 in the budget for FY 24. In FY 23, Kingfield and Phillips were each paid $20,000 for coverage in Salem, while Strong was paid $6,800 for a total of $46,800. Previously the county paid between $26,000 and $30,000 annually to the Salem Fire Department for services in Salem Township.

Pinkham said that since Phillips covers more than half of the land in Salem, they should receive more than half of the funds allocated.

Chief Gould said they have not provided coverage in Salem for a full year at this point so he does not know the costs for service. He noted that Phillips has responded to seven calls in Salem since July 1.

The fire chiefs determined where the coverage territory would fall, but Gould said he was not involved in the amount that the county would pay for the coverage. “I don’t decide what the fire department is being paid,” Gould said. “All I do is put fires out.”

Bernard acknowledged that the county and the towns do not have data for the cost of fire protection services in Salem at this point, but said she could not justify the increases in Madrid without supporting evidence. She said that they could count the number of buildings in the UT districts that each town is responsible for, and develop a formula for funding requests. Commissioner Brann agreed with this idea.

“We want to be fair,” Commissioner Bob Carlton said. “All we can deal with is the numbers.”

Bernard said the ideal scenario would be if every town could tell her the average cost per call, then she could multiply the number of calls by the cost per call for each coverage area and give that figure to the towns.

Eustis

Chief Sprague Wise with Eustis Fire reported that he does have a formula for cost per call. Eustis Fire provides services for 11 townships between Eustis and the Canadian border, including the Port of Entry in Coburn Gore. While there are few residences in those townships, Eustis Fire responds to a high number of vehicle crashes and other calls for service in those territories.

Wise developed a formula for the average cost per call, using data from Central Maine Cost Recovery and other sources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Central Maine Cost Recovery is an organization that works with fire departments across Maine and New Hampshire to recover expenses for fire and rescue services. These figures outline the cost per hour for the different trucks and pieces of equipment, the cost per hour for firefighters, and other expenses for running the call.

Some calls in the UT are for a tree on the road, while others are for a heavy truck rollover with firefighters on scene for as long as twelve hours, assisting with traffic control and extrication. Wise said that the average cost per call in the UT for Eustis Fire is $1,352.

The commissioners asked for the reasons behind the 15% increase in Eustis transfer station services. Town Clerk Rachel Williams, present via Zoom, said the increase is related to tipping and trucking fees, and the amount of construction waste resulting from the new construction in the UT around Eustis.

NorthStar EMS

Steve Smith and Mike Senecal from NorthStar EMS attended the meeting to discuss the increased budget for EMS services in the UT. In FY 22, NorthStar requested a subsidy of $39,500 for ambulance services in the UT. The request for FY 23 was $46,016 and the request for FY 24 is $62,000.

Senecal said that the budget requests for the UT are due before NorthStar has the figures necessary for their budget process so he makes an estimate, and they may come in under that. This year he initially estimated a 30 percent increase. He said that after the NorthStar advisory board meeting Thursday morning he felt a figure of $55 to $56,000 would be reasonable.

Moving forward

The commissioners asked Bernard to contact Oxford and Somerset counties to see how costs for service are determined in those counties.

The Phillips select board will hold a special meeting on Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. to discuss the UT budget requests.

A public hearing will be held on the entire UT budget on Tuesday, November 7 at 3:30 p.m. in the Superior Courtroom. The budget must be submitted to the state on Tuesday.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org