Day Mountain Middle School students celebrate spirit of giving through the holidays

STRONG – Students at Day Mountain Middle School held a school assembly on Tuesday, December 20, celebrating the upcoming holiday, a spirit of giving, and their school achievements.

Over the past few weeks students and staff have collected food and pajama donations for area support organizations.

Students collected a large tote full of pajamas for the Franklin County Children’s Task Force. The pajamas will be distributed throughout the community through FCCTF program efforts and with collaboration with Operation Santa and the Farmington Elks Lodge. Rileigh Blanchet with FCCTF accepted the tote during the morning assembly and thanked the school for their work in collecting the donations.

In addition, students collected a total of 529.4 pounds of food for the FaithWorks Food Pantry. Mr. Piekart’s homeroom collected 115 pounds, while Ms. Levesque’s class brought in 107.8 pounds and Mrs. Greenman’s had 90 pounds. The remaining 216.6 pounds were collected by the other classes.

Students formed a human chain to hand deliver the food items from the school to the FaithWorks outreach center, after which they toured the food pantry.

Principal Margaret Adams shared that students were dismayed at the number of cans of green beans, and that the tour of the food pantry gave many students a new perspective on needs versus wants. She hoped that more ‘kid-friendly’ items may start showing up at the pantry. Encouraging the students to consider others and to start community service efforts early has been a theme through the last few weeks.

Students Peyton Handrahan and Mackenzie Smith presented Charlie Snell with a basket of Christmas cards to be shared through the American Legion Post.

Clyde Penney with the VFW Post announced the winners of the Patriot Pen Essay Contest. Avery Pratt, Chase Ross, and Celia Rose wrote essays for the contest. Local winners can go to the state competition, and state winners go to a national competition. National winners win a trip to Washington DC with their families.

During Tuesday’s assembly, a number of Day Mountain students were recognized for their dedication and improvement in their studies and for support and engagement with their peers.

Awardees included, in the fifth grade: Elliot Plog, Danny Vachon, Natalie Buck, Natalie McCarty, Sven Thompson, and Thomas Thorne.

Sixth grade: Trinity Wright, Jaxson Rice, Dominic Cochran, Anna Klozotsky, Elias Allen, Tyler Meldrum, and Laynie Shamp

Seventh grade: Jayden Ellsworth, Zane Thorndike, Ava Cox, Ellie Dentico, Mia Sherwood, Kailey Viles, Ammie Tripp, Arianna Poulin, Sage Norton, Alexander Moody, and Destinni Webster

Eighth grade: Wyatt Robb, Serena Toothaker, Kaydence Bachelder, Brady Mitchell, Presley Robison, Skylar Thurlow, Tyson Pillsbury, Chase Ross, Carter Naas, and Peyton Handrahan.

To conclude the assembly, the fifth grade orchestra played ‘Dreidel’ and ‘Jingle Bells’. The sixth through eighth grade orchestra played three selections including ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’. To wrap up the concert, the seventh and eighth grade chorus sang ‘The Snowman’, ‘You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch’, ‘My Favorite Things’, and concluded with ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’.