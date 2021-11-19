Defendants in federal marijuana case plead not guilty

BANGOR – The 11 defendants indicted in connection with a federal investigation into a marijuana grow operation in Franklin County pleaded not guilty to all charges in U.S. District Court today.

Thursday’s arraignment proceedings follow last week’s indictment of 11 people on charges relating to a federal investigation into an industrial marijuana grow operation and associated activity in Franklin County that began in 2019.

Lucas Sirois, 41 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, two counts of bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Service and tax evasion. Federal investigators allege that Sirois was in charge of a conspiracy based around the industrial cultivation of marijuana in the Franklin County area. Sirois’ attorney has said that his client had been running a business and had tried to comply with the state’s medical marijuana laws.

David Burgess, 53 of Rangeley, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Service. A former Rangeley selectman, Burgess’ charges relate to his alleged “managerial role” in the organization, per the affidavit, and support he reportedly provided by voting for a marijuana ordinance in Rangeley.

Alisa Sirois, 43 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering and bank fraud. Identified as Lucas Sirois’ estranged wife by federal investigators, Alisa Sirois is alleged to have assisted in the day-to-day operations of the organization.

Derrick Doucette, 29 of Jay, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and bank fraud.

Bradley Scovil, 33 of Rangeley, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and bank fraud.

Scovil and Doucette were formerly employed as deputies by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. They are alleged to have assisted the organization, including providing confidential law enforcement information to Sirois.

Kenneth Allen, 48 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Service and tax fraud. Allen is alleged to have helped prepare Sirois’ tax returns in 2017 and 2018, returns that the IRS says underreported Sirois’ income.

Ryan Nezol, 38 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Brandon Dagnese, 27 of Scarborough, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Both Dagnese and Nezol are alleged to have engaged in what federal investigators described as “black market” sales of marijuana. Dagnese, who is a convicted felon and therefore not eligible to work within the bounds of the state’s medical marijuana program, was engaged in more than $1 million in these transactions, according to the federal affidavit, while Nezol is alleged to have exported marijuana to New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Robert Sirois, 68 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Robert Sirois is Lucas Sirois’ father, and is alleged to have participated in the day-to-day operation of the organization.

Kevin Lemay, 33 of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to tampering with documents.

James McLamb, 29 of Auburn, pleaded not guilty to tampering with documents.

Lemay and McLamb, respectively a Wilton Police Department officer and a former Oxford County Sheriff’s Office deputy, are alleged to have deleted text messages they exchanged with Scovil and Doucette after those men realized they were under surveillance.

A 12th co-defendant was charged with the other 11 individuals last month, but was not indicted earlier in November after her case was continued at the request of both parties. Kayla Alves, 36 of Farmington, an assistant district attorney with the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, is alleged to have informed Scovil that he was under investigation and later deleted related text messages.

A 13th individual charged in connection with the organization pleaded guilty last month. Randal Cousineau, 69, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to possess and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants. Cousineau was a 50 percent partner in a marijuana cultivation facility in the old shoe shop on High Street in Farmington; the bulk of the processed marijuana seized when federal investigators executed search warrants in July 2020 was taken out of that location. As part of that arranged plea, Cousineau agreed to waive his rights to appeal his guilty plea and a sentence of imprisonment that doesn’t exceed 63 months. Cousineau hasn’t been sentenced yet.

As part of today’s arraignment proceedings, the judge set a deadline of Dec. 2 for pretrial motions and set the matter for a Jan, 4, 2022 trial date.