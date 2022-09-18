Features Diving in by Administrator September 18, 2022 3 mins read A green heron dives to catch a fish on the Sandy River in Farmington. (Photo by David Pike) The green heron caught a fish from the Sandy River in Farmington. (Photo by David Pike) A doe and a fawn feeding on a foggy morning. (Photo by Dennis York) Even butterflies like fall apples. (Photo by Dennis York) A bass in Wilson Stream. (Photo by Dennis York) A wood duck near the Pond Road in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) I love to hear the geese honking in the morning. These geese are not flying in their normal “V” formation. (Photo by Dennis York) More like Mom every day. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Ditch diva thistle. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Looking northwest from Norcross Hill in Chesterville. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Common nighthawk in migration; one of my favorite challenges to photograph. Nighthawks are from the same family as whip-poor-wills, the “Nightjar” family. Look for them in late August/early September. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Late summer blossom. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The harvest moon, with a little extra color from a smoky atmosphere, one day waning, over Echo Lake, Kennebec County. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) The full harvest moon, a bit later in the evening, higher in the sky, and a bit rotated, over Echo Lake, Kennebec County. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Chestnut-sided warbler in fall plumage at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Magnolia warbler in fall plumage at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Canada geese heading south at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Wood ducks in Wilson Stream in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment Great Green Heron sequence, David! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
