Driver arrested for OUI with 12-year-old passenger in vehicle

AVON – A single vehicle accident brought down utility poles and caused minor injuries to a 12-year-old boy on Wednesday; according to a press release from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was arrested for alleged Operating Under the Influence.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, an officer reported to a call on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Phillips resident Jesse Longley, 45, was driving southbound with a juvenile passenger when he went off the road. Longley’s 2016 Ford-150 hit a utility pole, causing it to snap in half and power lines to fall on top of the vehicle and across the road, the release stated.

Fire departments from Strong and Phillips closed the road as CMP worked for several hours to clear the downed lines.

The 12-year-old passenger reported minor injuries and was treated by Northstar first responders.

Longley is being charged with alleged Endangering the welfare of a child and an OUI, both class D charges. He was brought to jail, the release stated.