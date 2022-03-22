Early morning chase on Route 4 leads to arrest

STRONG — An early morning car chase along Route 4, Tuesday, March 22, ended in the suspect being arrested.

According to the report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, at 4:56 a.m. Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a man stalking an ex-girlfriend at her residence on Dad’s Way in Sandy River. While en route, Sgt. Richards learned the man’s name and vehicle, and that he had left the complainant’s residence, heading south, in a Chevy Envoy with a loud exhaust.

Sgt. Richards met the vehicle, turned on it, and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop, and attempted to elude Sgt. Richards.

Farmington Police Officer Ethan Boyd assisted Richards by blocking off access to Main Street in Strong, according to the report. This funneled the Chevy Envoy further south to where Farmington Officer Ryan Rosie had set up spike strips.

The driver ran over the spike strips, which eventually stopped the vehicle a few miles south of Strong on Route 4. The driver, Darryl Streeper, 33, of Mexico, was arrested for Domestic Violence Stalking, Eluding an Officer, Speeding 30 + over the speed limit, Operating with a Suspended License, Attaching False Plates, and a warrant. He was transported to jail without incident.