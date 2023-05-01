Early school dismissals due to flooding and weather conditions

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Heavy rain has led to flood conditions across the county. Due to the deteriorating road conditions, schools are dismissing early to get students home safely.

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram: All students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

RSU 9/Mt. Blue: Middle School and High School students will be dismissed at 11 a.m., Elementary students will be dismissed at 12 p.m.

RSU 73/Spruce Mountain: K-12 students dismiss at 11, Pre-K at 11:30.

RSU 74/Carrabec: All students dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.