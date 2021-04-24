Earth Day cleanup brings more than 30 volunteers

FeaturesEarth Day cleanup brings more than 30 volunteers by AdministratorApril 24, 20211 min readFARMINGTON – Despite some late spring snowfall, more than 30 people gathered on Thursday for the annual Earth Day cleanup. Winners of several categories for a fun competition will be announced later next week.Avery Jessen, Nora McCourt and Maya Kellett. They are contenders for the Happiest Group prize. Turner Wheeler, Annie Wheeler, Lori Fowler, Fen Fowler cleaning up trash.Laura Columbia, and her husband and two children Jack, Kyran and Scarlett Katzenbach at the Pierce House meeting spot. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email