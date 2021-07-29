Elder Check program provides safety and security for vulnerable population during pandemic

FARMINGTON – The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a host of new challenges and difficulties into daily life. Faced with an unknown virus, isolation and distancing became the name of the game. For Maine’s elderly population— the highest percentage of senior citizens in the county, many of whom live unassisted- this could prove dangerous.

While trying to stay safe from the virus, they risked the dangers of extended isolation and limited communication. If they fell or suffered an injury, there would be no telling when someone would find them and be able to help.

Since October 2014, the sheriff’s office has offered a community service program focused on the needs of senior citizens in the county. The Elder Check program provides weekly home visits from the deputies for a wellbeing check and social interaction.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the deputies at the sheriff’s office changed tactics to offer weekly phone calls to ensure the health and welfare of the elders in their communities. Speaking on the phone was a safer option that still allowed for human connection and interaction. If the senior citizen needed further assistance, the deputies could visit, taking appropriate health precautions to limit risk.

For a year during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the phone calls continued as a way to keep the most vulnerable community members safe—in more than one aspect. The sheriff’s office has since resumed in-person weekly visits for those who wish to receive them.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a typical visit would be 10 to 15 minutes, or longer if appropriate. The deputy would chat with the citizen about how their week has been and provide some company and human contact. They can also make sure any medications are kept in a safe place and secure from theft, that the elder is not being misused or abused by friends or family members, that scam artists are not taking advantage of them, and that their home is secure for their own protection.

In the past, the sheriff’s office has gone above and beyond to purchase firewood, assist with minor projects, carry firewood to fill wood boxes during the winter, and meet other needs to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their senior citizens.

The visits can provide a sense of safety and security for senior citizens as well as give them something to look forward to.

“Most times, it is just making those connections that so many are missing from their lives,” Sheriff Nichols said.

The program is completely voluntary and a citizen can opt out at any time. There are an average of sixteen participants each month.

The program is offered for senior citizens in towns that do not have their own local police department. These include New Sharon, Chesterville, Industry, Temple, New Vineyard, Strong, Phillips, Avon, Kingfield, Eustis, and the unorganized territories and townships.

To enroll in the program, call Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 778-2680 or 1-800-773-2680.