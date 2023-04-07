Elena Barker recognized for decades of public service as bail commissioner in Franklin County

FARMINGTON – Elena Barker was honored for her service as a Maine Bail Commissioner for 35 years, at a reception at the Franklin County Detention Center library on Thursday April 6. Mrs. Barker recently retired from the position she began in 1988.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols presented Mrs. Barker with a plaque honoring her for her many years of service. The reception was coordinated by two of the current Franklin County Bail Commissioners who followed in her footprints.

Nearly 30 people attended, including many Correction Officers, Law Enforcement Officers, family members and two Bail Commissioners. Amanda Doherty, the current Manager, Criminal Court Process & Specialty Dockets Administrative Office of the Courts State of Maine Judicial Branch, who oversees the bail commissioners throughout the state, also attended.

Besides being a Bail Commissioner, Mrs. Barker was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. She and her husband, Lester “Junior” who passed in 2008 were the parents of 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She is a life-long resident of Farmington, living in the same home all her 95 years.

Story and photos by Pamela Poisson.