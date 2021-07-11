Features/News/Outdoors Emerald world by Administrator July 11, 2021July 12, 2021 7 mins read It might look like a tap dance, but raccoons tap their feet to heighten the feeling through specialized hairs called vibrissae. They don’t have to touch a food source to locate it. It’s an old myth that they wash their food, rather they wet their feet so they become more sensitive to touch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Finger lickin’ good: Wetting its feet to increase sensitivity and add stickiness to pick up food. Here he’s getting them ready to find seeds in the cracks of a stone wall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Raccoon pants to cool off while dressed in a raccoon coat in 91-degree weather. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A sunset swim for a beaver on Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) …and the bear came back the very next day and I was down yet another feeder in broad daylight. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Big Boy Bear shows off his gorgeous claws. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Black Swallowtail (m). Males have more yellow, females have more blue. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Black wasp. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) It’s a jungle out there if you’re a grasshopper. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Teeny little super grasshopper. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Hoverfly pollinator showing off his front facing eyes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Wasp on liatris. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Coneflower catching a breeze. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Evening, Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Lavender fields forever. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Red watches the world go by from 20 feet up. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Like a platter of fungi: Pleurotus Cornucopiae, Horn of Plenty mushrooms in morning light. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A tiny pollinator plows through pollen on a daisy. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Egypt Pond as the sun is setting behind the trees. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Ornamental chives about to open. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Yellow fever. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Summertime flora: monarda (bee balm) and daisies. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The Emerald World, McGurdy Stream. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Mrs. Merganser waits for her brood on Egypt Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Well behaved hooded merganser ducklings lined up to wait for further instructions from mom.(Photo by Jane Naliboff) Deer can hide behind anything. (Photo by Dennis York) A blue heron in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Time for a quick lunch. (Photo by Dennis York) Twins in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A turkey and a fawn give each other the eyeball. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe on my lawn keeps an eye on me. (Photo by Dennis York) Flower beds and Old Glory, Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A lone tree stands against a threatening sky over Cape Cod Hill. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A doe and her young. “Time to get along little one! ” In North Jay. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A young fox waits for mom to return in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) This young fox has been seen really near the edge of the Weld Road for days. Not a good thing to do. (Photo by Jim Knox ) An oven bird in Wilton. This thrush-like warbler builds an oven-like nest of dead leaves on the ground. (Photo by Jim Knox ) The oven bird has a song of ” Teacher, Teacher, Teacher! ” (Photo by Jim Knox ) A little house wren performs a little song and dance in Livermore. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Sunset on Flying Pond. (Photo by Linda Rungi) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 9 Comments Outstanding photos this week. AMAZING!!!!,THESES PHOTOS ARE WONDERFUL!,SURE GOING TO ENJOY LOOKING AT THESE OVER OVER,THANKS🙂 All so wonderful! The fox kit wins for cuteness. Jane, you got McGurdy Stream in the best light with the patch of blue to cap it off. Beautiful photos. Always look forward to them. Sadly, there is a dead fox kit on the side of the Weld Rd in Wilton. :( I don’t think that young fox made it. Saw a dead one by the side of the Weld Road heading towards Wilton the other morning. Thank you for sharing your wonderful pictures! Incredible photos. Thank you. Just amazing. We’re so lucky to live here. Maine is the best. Thanks to all who put their pictures in<3 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
Outstanding photos this week.
AMAZING!!!!,THESES PHOTOS ARE WONDERFUL!,SURE GOING TO ENJOY LOOKING AT THESE OVER OVER,THANKS🙂
All so wonderful! The fox kit wins for cuteness. Jane, you got McGurdy Stream in the best light with the patch of blue to cap it off.
Beautiful photos. Always look forward to them.
Sadly, there is a dead fox kit on the side of the Weld Rd in Wilton. :(
I don’t think that young fox made it. Saw a dead one by the side of the Weld Road heading towards Wilton the other morning.
Thank you for sharing your wonderful pictures!
Incredible photos. Thank you.
Just amazing. We’re so lucky to live here. Maine is the best. Thanks to all who put their pictures in<3