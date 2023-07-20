Enjoy the weekend with Farmington Summer Fest, July 22

FARMINGTON – On July 22, Summer Fest will be returning to downtown Farmington to bring a day full of summer events for friends and families.

There will be a wide variety of events for people to enjoy, including a live country auction, local musicians, crafters and exhibitors, a talent show, children’s games and activities, horse and wagon rides, fire truck tours, fireworks and more.

A total of 45 vendors will be exhibiting at the festival, including local food vendors who will be located at the food court. This year’s food vendors include Fresh Eatz Asian Cuisine, Freedom’s Forage, Cotton Candy Cake Co., and a Chicken BBQ will be put on by the American Legion.

Raffles will be available for a chance to win a variety of prizes. The Farmington Rotary Club will be having a 50/50 Raffle, and the Kora Shriners are raffling off a new 2023 UTV. Showtime Athletics will also be fundraising in the food court with art, baked goods, and more.

There will also be the Amazing Summer Fest Race which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teams of two will race around downtown Farmington to follow clues and complete challenges at local businesses while navigating notable locations. Cash prizes will be awarded to teams with the best times, costumes, and team spirit.

The children’s parade will be taking place at 11 a.m., and this year’s theme is “Super Heroes”. Line up begins at 10:30 outside of the Children’s Task Force located at 113 Church St. Later in the day, the talent show will be taking place at 4 p.m. on Broadway. All ages are welcome to participate in the talent show, with cash prizes being awarded to the top acts.

There will also be “Old Tyme Fun in the Park” where there will be a petting zoo, game booths, sno-cones, a super spin wheel, kid’s sell and trade, a hula hoop play area, and more. La Loopna Hoops will be providing coaching tips and hula hoops for all ages at Meetinghouse Park, and later she will be stilt-walking and putting on a show on Broadway at 12:45 p.m.

For more event details, visit the Farmington Summer Fest Facebook page, or contact Susun Terese at susun@minikins.org.