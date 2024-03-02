Eustis approves amendments to Land Use Ordinance in annual town meeting

EUSTIS – During the 2024 annual town meeting Saturday morning, voters approved an amendment to the town’s Land Use Ordinance, increasing the square footage requirements for multiple housing unit developments.

The amendment to the ordinance was developed by the planning board and code enforcement officer. This amendment changed the dimensional requirements for developments. Previously, CEO Peter Farnsworth said, in the town’s General Purpose district there needed to be 40,000 square feet for the first unit on a lot, and an additional 20,000 square feet for each additional unit on that lot. Residential Recreational District has a requirement of 80,000 square feet for the first unit on a lot, while Mixed Use District has a 60,000 square foot requirement for the first unit. The Rural Woodland Development Districts 1 and 2 have requirements of 15 acres for RW 1 and 150,000 square feet for RW 2 for the first unit on a lot.

The change to the ordinance sets that square footage requirement at 40,000 square feet per additional unit in each of these districts. For example, the Rural Woodland 2 District would have a required lot size of 150,000 square feet for the first unit and an additional 40,000 square feet for each additional housing unit to be built on the lot.

This was in response to the state LD 2003. Selectman Steve St. Jean called LD 2003 a ‘bandaid approach to the housing crisis’ and said that this amendment to the ordinance, which is allowed by state law, helps give back local control over the zoning ordinances.

This amendment, which was Article 29 in the town meeting warrant, was approved by a majority of voters with only one person voting in opposition to the amendment.

Similarly, Article 31, an amendment to the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement between the Town of Eustis and Stratton Lumber, was approved with only one voter voicing opposition. This amendment changed the length of the TIF agreement from 20 years to 30 years. When the TIF was first created, state law only allowed a 20-year term; changes to state statute allow towns and businesses to consider extending the length of a TIF to 30 years.

The town also voted to amend the Land Use and Shoreland Zone Ordinances to add the requirements of LD 2003, per Article 30, bringing the town into compliance with the state law while also retaining the dimensional requirements approved in Article 29.

Residents granted the select board permission to enter into a rental, lease, or other type of agreement with the snowmobile club and ATV club for the usage of four acres of the town lot off Eustis Ridge Road. The clubs are looking to build a groomer shed. St. Jean said this did not authorize the select board to enter into a purchase and sale agreement.

The town budget articles were approved with minimal discussion. In total the town voted to raise and appropriate $1,396,751, an increase of approximately $33,000 over last year’s $1,362,980. Part of this increase was $8,000 for interior painting at the town office, $5,000 for the fire department operating account, $5,000 for computer expenses, $5,000 for assessing, and $1,500 for Rangeley Health and Wellness. There were other small increases, such as the NorthStar EMS Ambulance Service contract and an additional $500 for the food pantry.

Approximately 30 residents attended the meeting Saturday morning. The day prior, residents voted on municipal officials, with a total of 25 ballots cast. Steve St. Jean was re-elected to the select board, David Richards was re-elected to the school board, and Lori LeMont was re-elected to the planning board, all for three year terms. New to the school board, for a three-year term taking Sue Fotter’s seat, was Jamie Ilsley.