Eustis man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, child

EUSTIS – A local man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a woman and assaulted a 10-year-old child when he attempted to make him stop.

Benjamin Hathorne, 24 of Eustis, has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as domestic violence assault, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident which is alleged to have occurred Sunday morning in Eustis.

According to affidavits filed with the court system, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to an address in Eustis at approximately 11:07 a.m. after receiving a report of a man holding down a woman.

Hathorne was located outside the residence when police arrived, while the woman was inside. Deputy Austin Couture wrote in his affidavit that Hathorne told him that the woman must have “had a stroke or was having heat stroke” because she had attacked him, forcing him to restrain her. Meanwhile, FCSO Sgt. Ryan Close was reportedly told by the woman that she had been choked by Hathorne until she lost consciousness.

Hathorne’s own injuries, which included scratches around his neck, were consistent with defensive wounds that had been caused by the woman, per the affidavit. NorthStar EMS staff who responded to the address also told police that the woman was showing signs of having been choked. Hathorne was asked how he had gotten scratched and reportedly told police that he didn’t know. Upon being advised by police that it appeared that the woman had scratched him while trying to defend herself, Hathorne indicated that he was done talking and wanted to speak to a lawyer, Couture wrote in the affidavit. Hathorne was then arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

A child in the home, age 10, told police that he had tried to get Hathorne off of the woman but had been thrown across the room. According to the affidavit, the child made a comment to Close that “he just wasn’t big enough to protect [the woman].”

Bail was later set at $1,500 cash or $500 cash with a Maine Pre-trial Services contract, with conditions to include no possession of dangerous weapons and firearms, as well as no contact with the woman or child.

In addition to FCSO and NorthStar, a Carrabassett Valley Police Department officer assisted at the scene.