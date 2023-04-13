Eustis voters approve purchase of property for bus garage facility

EUSTIS – Residents approved a $425,000 expenditure to purchase property to provide a bus garage for the Stratton School Department, also known as Flagstaff RSU.

Nearly fifty registered voters attended a special town meeting held on Wednesday, April 12, at the Stratton-Eustis Community Center. After electing Peter Farnsworth to serve as the moderator of the meeting, residents discussed the two main articles on the meeting warrant.

The first article was to see if the town would vote to appropriate $425,000 from the General Fund (surplus) account to purchase a 5.6 acre property at 488 Arnold Trail, to partner with the Stratton School for use as a maintenance and storage facility. The property purchase price is $375,000 and the remaining $50,000 is to be used for any necessary upgrades to make the garage on the property operational. Any remaining funds would be returned to the surplus account.

The property is 5.6 acres facing Route 27/Arnold Trail. There is a large vehicle garage with a paved apron already standing on the property, along with a single family residence located nearby. The selectboard reported that the property already has septic and a well.

The town would own the property and the garage, Superintendent of Schools Barry London indicated. The school would help cover the costs of utilities.

Selectman Stephen St. Jean said he felt this is a good opportunity to solve issues they may face in the future, and to meet a need in the school district. The town has a piece of property on Route 16, near the Maine DOT lot, that they could consider selling to offset the cost of purchasing the parcel on Arnold Trail.

One suggestion for the Route 16 property is to offer it to the Workforce Housing Coalition to be used to build affordable housing units, which would help address another issue in the area, St. Jean said. In addition, the property on Arnold Trail could be used by the snowmobile and ATV clubs for parking.

London said that the school buses would benefit from being housed inside, and that the district would be able to do some of the regular maintenance on the buses if they had a working facility, instead of sending the buses to Rangeley for service. London believes the property would be a good fit for the district.

Residents opposed to the proposal stated that there is no septic for the garage, just for the house; that the well on the property is inadequate for the house; there are tires on the property that will need to be disposed of; and there was a fuel spill years ago. It was stated that the water on the property is not suitable for drinking. A recommendation was made to build a new facility on the Route 16 lot that the town already owns instead of purchasing the Arnold Trail lot and retrofitting the existing garage.

Selectman Jeff Lecander said that the town would essentially start from scratch on the Route 16 lot, with no trail access, no existing structures, and no septic or well.

The cost of a new building was also raised; St. Jean reported that the school district in Dixfield is looking at roughly $1.1 million for a new bus garage facility, and that the town of Peru is asking around $800,000 for a facility on property the town already owns.

Residents approved purchasing the property, with 33 in favor and 11 opposed.

The following question, which will authorize the select board to lease, rent, or otherwise make arrangements for the use of the single-family residence on the property, and to enter into agreements with the ATV and snowmobile clubs for use of the property, passed 29 to 3.