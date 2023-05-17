Event to celebrate expansion of fiber broadband in Franklin County, May 18

FARMINGTON – The success of an awarded grant represents a tremendous amount of work on many levels and should be celebrated as a collective win for each community and the state at large. Join Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development to take a minute, shine a light, and share the love with all who have contributed to expansion of universal broadband throughout Franklin County. This includes over six years of community-driven planning and resulting funding by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) and the Maine Connectivity Authority.

As of the end of December 2022 nine towns now have access to a fiber-to-the-home network. These include the entire Rangeley region, Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, Temple, and the county at large. A recent MCA award will now allow a fiber-to-the-home network to begin in Wilton. When completed in the second quarter of 2024, three-fourths of Franklin County will have access to a fiber-to-the-home network!

In partnership with the Maine Connectivity Authority, Greater Franklin is excited to bring together community, project partners, and key local leadership to enjoy refreshments from the Orange Cat Café in celebration of this collective effort and shine a light on the what’s next as Franklin County embarks on a two year digital equity partnership to ensure everyone can have the access, skills, and confidence they need to take advantage of these fiber investments. Partners include Franklin County Adult Education, Spruce Mountain Adult Education, and the Maine Connectivity Authority.

The event will include:

Brief remarks from local leaders, state officials, and those impacted by these efforts

Socializing & celebrating

Food from Orange Cat Café

Location: University of Maine at Farmington, North Dining Hall

(224 Main St, Farmington, ME 04938)

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.