Eve’s Garden spreads seeds of opportunity

KINGFIELD – Eve’s Garden, a small non-profit on a mission to fight food insecurity by combating food waste, is extending their unique operation by asking for support from members of the community.

Founder Kate Spardello prepares meals to give to those in need, whether that need is temporary due to physical circumstances or financial setbacks, or if it’s long-term. Spardello freeze-dries these prepared meals to keep a perpetual supply of food that doesn’t expire for decades.

“We don’t have any parameters established at this time because it’s not just income that might prevent people from being able to prepare meals for themselves,” Spardello said. “The elderly can’t necessarily get to some of the far-flung grocery stores we have in Maine…or there’s a physical disability that prevents them from being able to make a chicken meal.”

Eve’s Garden takes monetary donations through their website, offering optional freeze-dried treats to try with donations, as well as donations of food or equipment.

Spardello is also going to be offering the service of freeze-drying people’s harvests to prevent food waste. She is also taking the operation a step further by giving the community the chance to get involved.

“A lot of people don’t know that if you have a windowsill, you can grow basil, or if you have a porch, you could grow a whole cucumber plant,” Spardello said. “I’m looking at a lot of places that have community gardens, but a lot of the work falls on one person or a group of volunteers; I go by people’s houses and I’m thinking, I want to put a cucumber plant there, a tomato plant there, a pepper plant there, and short of guerilla-gardening and throwing seeds everywhere, why not ask if people want to participate in feeding our community.”

Eve’s Garden is offering to give seeds to anyone interested in helping to grow and provide food from their own gardening spaces. There’s no limit to this opportunity as long as interested parties are willing to help cover the cost of mailing seeds if an in-person exchange isn’t feasible.

“I’d love to see all of Franklin county in bloom with food,” Spardello said.

Spardello would like people to reach out if they need assistance with meals or are interested in helping. Her contact information can be found on her website.