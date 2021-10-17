Features Fall in reflection by Administrator October 17, 2021 3 mins read Tumbledown and Little Jackson mountians from Center Hill in Weld. (Photo by Nick DeMillo) Grafton Notch State Park. (Photo by Nick DeMillo) North Wayne Dam. (Photo by Nick DeMillo) Fall flowers. (Photo by Dennis York) Bob white quail in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) Birch trees getting sunset light. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Wilson Lake reflections. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Birch Stand at sunset. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Ursa Major and Minor (the Big and Little Dippers), Jay. The Big Dipper is low in the horizon next to the barn. Follow the two stars that form the front of the scoop of the big dipper up along the barn, leading your eye to to Polaris, the North Star. That’s the end of the handle of the little dipper (which is harder to see). The little dipper’s handle has an opposite curve, and the little dipper pours into the big dipper. The bowl of the little dipper isn’t as clearly defined. You can sight off of the upper left white corner of the barn, and move to between 10:00 and 11:00, and you’ll see the two outer bowl stars of the littler dipper in line. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Same pic as above with guidelines to find Ursa Major, the Big Dipper (Blue) and Ursa Minor, the Little Dipper (Yellow). (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A waxing gibbous moon, taken on Oct. 12 at sunset, from Titcomb Hill. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Deadwater Road, Moscow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Deadwater Road wooden bridge. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Fiery reds and whites along the Kennebec in Moscow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Natural rock garden on Deadwater Road, Bingham. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Night sky over Parker Pond, with a meteor visible top, center. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ